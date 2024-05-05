Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2024 / 4:29 PM

Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration

By Mark Moran
A pro-Israeli counter-protester scales a building at Columbia University in New York to take down a Palestinian flag on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | A pro-Israeli counter-protester scales a building at Columbia University in New York to take down a Palestinian flag on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The University of Mississippi has opened an investigation into reports of students making hostile and racial gestures toward Black students on campus. The University's chancellor said he was aware of the actions and reports that they contained "racist overtones," the University announced.

"Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate," said the University of Mississippi in a statement, NBC reported.

Advertisement

In a video posted online, Ole Miss students, mostly white and male, are seen taunting at least one Black protester at a pro-Gaza rally on campus. The video shows one white student making monkey noises and exaggerated facial gestures toward her.

The interaction was posted online by Stacey J. Spiehler, who said that the counter-protester dressed in a pale blue t-shirt in the video was jumping up and down, "hooting like a monkey" toward a protester who was live-streaming on her phone.

Related

"It was easily 10-1 counter-protesters to protesters," Spiehler told The Independent. She said the Black woman, also a student, stepped outside the protected barricade and was recording video on her phone.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a spokesperson for Ole Miss said: "Statements were made at the demonstration on our campus Thursday that were offensive and inappropriate. We cannot comment specifically about that video, but the university is looking into reports about specific actions. Any actions that violate university policy will be met with appropriate action."

Advertisement

The University forced dozens of student protesters to leave the campus Thursday after the pro-Palestine demonstration escalated to a shouting match between the two sides.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce sent a letter to students and staff on Friday saying school leaders were aware of behaviors that were "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable, including actions that conveyed hostility and racist overtones" at Thursday's protest.

"While student privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on any specific student, we have opened one student conduct investigation," Boyce wrote. "We are working to determine whether more cases are warranted."

Latest Headlines

New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in rural New Mexico continued to search for a missing 10-month-old girl Sunday after officials said the infant was abducted, officials reported.
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
May 5 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department has been criticized for its messaging related to student protests gripping college campuses across the nation as top brass share politically biased posts online.
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Houston braces for more heavy rain as overflowing rivers force evacuations
May 4 (UPI) -- The Houston area is facing more heavy rain over the weekend as the region struggles to cope with widespread and "historic" flooding that has triggered evacuation orders.
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway posts record $189B in cash reserves
May 4 (UPI) -- Investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.2 billion and revealed it is now holding a record-high total $189 billion in cash reserves.
Biden administration expands Affordable Care Act to DACA recipients
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden administration expands Affordable Care Act to DACA recipients
May 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday expanded healthcare to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals migrants, removing a prohibition on Affordable Care Act eligibility, effective Nov. 1.
New York AG releases footage of deadly police shooting of man holding scissors
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York AG releases footage of deadly police shooting of man holding scissors
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released police body cam footage from the two officers involved in the shooting death of a Queens man on March 27. Each video runs for about 3 minutes.
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colo. organizers cancel Kristi Noem's GOP fundraiser due to 'death threats'
May 4 (UPI) -- Local Republican Party officials in Colorado say they canceled a scheduled fundraiser for South Dakota governor and U.S. vice presidential hopeful Kristi Noem due to alleged death threats.
Russian crypto criminal pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Russian crypto criminal pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charges
May 4 (UPI) -- High-profile Russian cryptocurrency player Alexander Vinnick has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges of conspiring to launder more than $9 billion as one of the operators of the BTC-e exchange.
Biden praises Presidential Medal of Freedom winners for promoting 'faith in better tomorrow'
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden praises Presidential Medal of Freedom winners for promoting 'faith in better tomorrow'
May 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the highest civilian award in the United States -- to a range of Americans including athletes, actors, politicians, advocates and an astronaut.
DOJ charges Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, wife in $600,000 bribery scheme
U.S. News // 2 days ago
DOJ charges Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, wife in $600,000 bribery scheme
May 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday indicted Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and his wife on charges of conspiracy and accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from foreign entities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
Israeli government raids, shutters Al-Jazeera
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
NYPD's references to 'outside agitators' at student protests spark criticism
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
Knife-wielding teen shot dead by Australian police
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
Hamas condemns Netanyahu for closing Al Jazeera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement