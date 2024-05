New Mexico police issued an Amber Alert Sunday for missing a 10-month-old baby. The incident was part of a deadly shooting, and suspects remain at large. Photo courtesy of the Clovis Police Department

May 5 (UPI) -- Police in rural New Mexico continued to search for a missing 10-month-old girl Sunday after officials said the infant was abducted amid a mass shooting Friday in the town of Clovis. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the missing child, Eleia Maria Torres, on Friday, and it was still active as of Sunday morning.

Police in Clovis said the baby went missing when two women were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The dead women included the child's mother. The relationship of the other woman was not immediately known.

The mother's 5-year-old child was also shot and suffered a head injury. She was treated locally and then transported to a regional hospital in Lubbock, Texas, where officials said she is recovering.

"It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you today to address the tragic incident that unfolded at Ned Houk Park on Friday," Clovis Deputy Chief of Police Trevor Thron said during an update Sunday, providing as many details as he could about on the missing infant and the suspect, or suspects, who remain at large.

The missing baby has brown eyes and brown hair, measures 28 inches tall and weighs 23 pounds, according to officials.

"Our hearts are with the victim and her family during this incredibly difficult time," Thron said. "And we fervently hope for swift and complete recovery."

Thron reported the suspect's identity remains unknown as do the motives for the shootings. He said the suspect may have been in a maroon Honda, noting that investigators found a small piece of maroon debris at the scene, but that "we cannot be certain if it was part of the incident.