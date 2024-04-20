Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2024 / 2:56 PM

Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood

By Mike Heuer
Firefighters are shown containing a tree-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge Thursday night on Oregon's Mount Hood. Photo courtesy of Clackamas Fire Department
1 of 3 | Firefighters are shown containing a tree-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge Thursday night on Oregon's Mount Hood. Photo courtesy of Clackamas Fire Department

April 20 (UPI) -- Fire officials say fireplace embers likely triggered a three-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge on Oregon's Mount Hood, made famous by its appearance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining."

The fire temporarily closed the resort on Thursday night but didn't penetrate the hotel's interior, Timberline Lodge marketing director John Burton told Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Advertisement

It was likely was caused by embers from the main fireplace in the lodge's main house,

The fire flared up around 9:30 p.m. local time, prompting responses from the Clackamas, Hoodland, Gresham, Estacada and Oregon State fire departments.

Related

"The fire at Timberline Lodge was declared under control at 11:12 p.m.," Clackamas Fire officials posted on X. "The fire was kept to the roof [and] part of the attic [and] didn't spread any further."

Lodge employees unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers and called for help around 9:30 p.m., KATU-TV reported.

Firefighters arrived within 20 minutes and contained the fire to the lodge's attic and roof. Although the fire damage was limited to the attic and roof, water damage from fire hoses also occurred.

Advertisement

The lodge and adjacent ski area were closed Friday while the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives investigated the fire's cause.

Burton told OPB the ski area and day lodge likely would reopen Saturday and the hotel on Sunday.

The 55,000-square-foot Timberline Lodge, located about 55 miles southeast of Portland, Ore., was built in 1937 on the south slope of Mount Hood at an elevation of 6,000 feet. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1977.

But its greatest claim to fame is serving as the fictional Overlook Hotel in Kubrick's classic filming of the Steven King novel The Shining.

Latest Headlines

House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Saturday passed a long-delayed $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
April 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two PFAS substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the United States' Superfund law.
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
April 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California will now have no outside speakers or honorees at the school's graduation ceremony following a controversy earlier this week over its valedictorian address.
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
April 20 (UPI) -- A "senior skip day" gathering at a Maryland park turned violent, leaving five people shot and one in critical condition, according to police.
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
April 20 (UPI) -- Despite concerns from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Saturday reauthorized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's warrantless surveillance of foreigners located outside the United States.
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
April 20 (UPI) -- Nearly three-fourths of workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers in what the union hailed as an historic landslide victory.
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
April 20 (UPI) -- A man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
April 19 (UPI) -- N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
April 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set to begin Monday after a man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement