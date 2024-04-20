Advertisement
April 20, 2024 / 4:27 PM

Measure seeking sale or closure of TikTok passes with House foreign aid bill

By Ehren Wynder
The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill that would ban TikTok unless Chinese company ByteDance sells the platform. The bill was attached to a larger foreign aid plan, almost guaranteeing the Senate would approve it. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a bill that would ban TikTok unless Chinese company ByteDance sells the platform. The bill was attached to a larger foreign aid plan, almost guaranteeing the Senate would approve it. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A potential U.S. ban of the popular social media video app TikTok inched closer to reality Saturday after the House passed the legislation tucked within a long-sought foreign aid package.

The bill, if ultimately approved by Congress, would give Chinese tech company ByteDance up to a year to sell TikTok or else the app will be banned in the United States.

The House passed the bill with a bipartisan 360-58 vote. It now heads to the Senate where a similar version, which only gave ByteDance six months to divest the app, has stalled.

Previous efforts aimed at TikTok have failed, but this time the bill was attached to a package of hotly contested foreign aid bills that would give a combined $95 billion to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The House on Saturday voted separately to approve all four bills before combining them into one bill for the Senate to approve.

"It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the U.S. economy, annually," Tiktok said Wednesday in a post on X.

TikTok for weeks has called on users to urge Congress not to pass the legislation.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have expressed fears that the Chinese Communist Party could force the app to hand over user's personal information.

There is yet no public evidence the Chinese government is using the app to spy on U.S. citizens, although TikTok has mishandled user data for top advertisers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., opposed the legislation on the grounds that it would restrict Americans' right to free speech and could impact business owners who rely on the app.

The first social media ban in the United States also could ignite an intense legal battle. TikTok has indicated it would sue to block the legislation.

Latest Headlines

Biden signs 2-year extension of FISA warrantless surveillance program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden signs 2-year extension of FISA warrantless surveillance program
April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act hours after its passage in the Senate, renewing a controversial but reformed warrantless surveillance law.
Former Arkansas governor, U.S. senator David Pryor dies at 89
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Former Arkansas governor, U.S. senator David Pryor dies at 89
April 20 (UPI) -- David Pryor, Arkansas' 39th governor for two terms and its U.S. senator for three terms afterward, died of natural causes Saturday in Little Rock, Ark., his family announced. He was 89.
House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Saturday passed a long-delayed $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge
April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
April 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two PFAS substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the United States' Superfund law.
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
April 20 (UPI) -- Fire officials say fireplace embers likely triggered a three-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge on Oregon's Mount Hood, made famous by its appearance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining."
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
April 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California will now have no outside speakers or honorees at the school's graduation ceremony following a controversy earlier this week over its valedictorian address.
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
April 20 (UPI) -- A "senior skip day" gathering at a Maryland park turned violent, leaving five people shot and one in critical condition, according to police.
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
April 20 (UPI) -- Nearly three-fourths of workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers in what the union hailed as an historic landslide victory.
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
April 20 (UPI) -- A man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
