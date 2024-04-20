Advertisement
April 20, 2024 / 2:04 PM

5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park

By Ehren Wynder

April 20 (UPI) -- A "senior skip day" gathering at a Maryland park turned violent, leaving five people shot and one in critical condition, according to police.

Greenbelt, Md., Police Chief Richard Bowers told reporters Friday officers were dispatched to an event at Schrom Hills Park in the Washington, D.C., suburb, in which more than 500 high school students had gathered there for a "skip day" water gun fight.

Officers were monitoring the scene when they heard eight to 10 gunshots fired around 3 p.m. local time.

Five young men, ages 16-18, had been shot. Police administered first aid, and the victims were then taken to a hospital. One was reported in critical condition and the other four were in stable condition, Bowers said.

Officers did not locate the shooter. Authorities said they believe the suspect took advantage of the fleeing crowd to leave the scene.

"This is a horrible, senseless, tragic act that happened today," Bowers said. "There is absolutely no reason that this occurred. It is senseless. It is chronic in our society, and we have to do something to stop it.

"These were kids on senior skip day who were looking to have a good time at a local park. And to have something like this occur, it's just maddening, honestly."

Senior skip day is an annual tradition for high school seniors in the area, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
April 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California will now have no outside speakers or honorees at the school's graduation ceremony following a controversy earlier this week over its valedictorian address.
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
April 20 (UPI) -- Despite concerns from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Saturday reauthorized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's warrantless surveillance of foreigners located outside the United States.
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
April 20 (UPI) -- Nearly three-fourths of workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers in what the union hailed as an historic landslide victory.
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
April 20 (UPI) -- A man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
April 19 (UPI) -- N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
April 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set to begin Monday after a man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
April 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man on Friday pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Rep. Paul Gosar becomes third Republican to call for House speaker's removal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rep. Paul Gosar becomes third Republican to call for House speaker's removal
April 19 (UPI) -- A third House Republican is seeking to strip the gavel from Speaker Mike Johnson's, R-La., hands.
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled almost 4,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a faulty accelerator pedal.
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Dangerous weather pattern could escalate severe weather, tornadoes
Severe weather season is about to shift into high gear as a volatile weather pattern fuels repeated rounds of damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes across more than a dozen states through May.
