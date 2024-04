1 of 3 | CBP officers find packages of methamphetamine hidden inside an ice chest filled with fish. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a vehicle attempting to smuggle 50 pounds of methamphetamine into the country in an ice chest full of fish, officials have announced. A 34-year-old man driving a 2021 sedan through the SENTRI lane at the Calexico West Port of Entry in southern California was diverted by agents for further inspection as he crossed, according to a statement released by CBP officials on Wednesday.

The SENTRI lane, which stands for Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, is typically used by travelers who cross the border frequently and pay an annual fee that provides them access to the SENTRI lanes at the border crossing, which are usually much shorter than the standard passenger car lanes.

"In the secondary inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle was conducted," authorities said. "CBP officers utilized the port's imaging system to screen the vehicle and observed irregularities within an ice chest found in the vehicle's trunk. A CBP K-9 team responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics."

CBP officers discovered 25 packages containing methamphetamine from the ice chest weighing a total of 47.13 pounds.

The suspect was turned over to officers from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the drugs were seized, CBP said.

"Drug traffickers will go to great lengths in an attempt to deceive our officers," said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port director. "I'm proud of our highly trained officers working diligently every day to combat these dangerous drugs that have claimed so many lives."

CPB said the stop was the result of Operation Apollo, which is a measure that has stepped up efforts to stop drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border and relies on partnerships between CPB agents and state, local, tribal and territorial partners designed to target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States, CBP said.