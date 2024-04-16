Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage

Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News Network for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election, the company announced Tuesday. No details of the settlement were released. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election. "Smartmatic has resolved its litigation against OANN through a confidential settlement," Erik Connolly, Smartmatic's lead attorney told ABC News in a statement. Advertisement

According to a court filing, Smartmatic and One America News notified a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that they planned to drop the case. No details of the settlement were released.

In the 2021 lawsuit, Smartmatic claimed One America News made false claims that harmed the company, alleging that Smartmatic software was used in voting machines in 30 states during the 2020 election. Smartmatic software was only used in Los Angeles County.

The lawsuit also accused OAN hosts and guests of claiming Smartmatic's software was used for digital "ballot-stuffing" and "to switch votes from President Trump to Joe Biden."

Smartmatic claimed it was a victim of OAN's "decision to increase its viewership and influence by spreading disinformation," according to the original complaint.

OAN was dropped by DirecTV and Verizon Fios in 2022.

While Smartmatic's case against OAN has been settled, lawsuits against Fox News and Newsmax are still pending.

Smartmatic is seeking $2.7 billion from Fox News for defamation for claiming its voting technology was involved in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, which is believed to be the largest defamation settlement ever, on the day the trial was scheduled to begin.

Dominion's lawsuit against OAN is still pending. The network settled a separate lawsuit, filed by former Dominion exeutive Eric Coomer, in September.