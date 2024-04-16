Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2024 / 7:59 PM

Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage

By Sheri Walsh
Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News Network for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election, the company announced Tuesday. No details of the settlement were released. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News Network for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election, the company announced Tuesday. No details of the settlement were released. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election.

"Smartmatic has resolved its litigation against OANN through a confidential settlement," Erik Connolly, Smartmatic's lead attorney told ABC News in a statement.

Advertisement

According to a court filing, Smartmatic and One America News notified a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that they planned to drop the case. No details of the settlement were released.

In the 2021 lawsuit, Smartmatic claimed One America News made false claims that harmed the company, alleging that Smartmatic software was used in voting machines in 30 states during the 2020 election. Smartmatic software was only used in Los Angeles County.

Related

The lawsuit also accused OAN hosts and guests of claiming Smartmatic's software was used for digital "ballot-stuffing" and "to switch votes from President Trump to Joe Biden."

Smartmatic claimed it was a victim of OAN's "decision to increase its viewership and influence by spreading disinformation," according to the original complaint.

OAN was dropped by DirecTV and Verizon Fios in 2022.

Advertisement

While Smartmatic's case against OAN has been settled, lawsuits against Fox News and Newsmax are still pending.

Smartmatic is seeking $2.7 billion from Fox News for defamation for claiming its voting technology was involved in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Last year, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, which is believed to be the largest defamation settlement ever, on the day the trial was scheduled to begin.

Dominion's lawsuit against OAN is still pending. The network settled a separate lawsuit, filed by former Dominion exeutive Eric Coomer, in September.

Latest Headlines

Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97
April 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Dodgers right-handed pitcher Carl Erskine died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown of Anderson, Ind.
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
April 16 (UPI) -- Seven local residents got sworn-in Tuesday on the second day of Donald Trump's Manhattan trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Former Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
April 16 (UPI) -- Three former Iraqi detainees, who described being tortured by U.S. military police at Abu Ghraib prison in the early 2000s, are finally getting their day in court as their trial against contractor CACI began this week.
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
April 16 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago on April 11 seized a shipment from China containing methamphetamine precursor and a cocaine cutting agent on April 11, the CBP announced Tuesday.
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday became the second House Republican to join in Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.
House delivers Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House delivers Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
April 16 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives sent articles of impeachment to the Senate Tuesday to remove Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding his handling of the U.S. border.
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
April 16 (UPI) -- The stock value of Donald Trump's media company -- the owner of app Truth Social -- on Tuesday continued to fall more than 14% as the company unveiled its intent to launch a digital live-streaming platform.
Appeals court overturns West Virginia ban on transgender athletes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court overturns West Virginia ban on transgender athletes
April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday prevented a West Virginia ban on transgender students from participating on sports teams that match their gender identity because it violates federal law.
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
April 16 (UPI) -- University of Southern California valedictorian Asna Tabassum will no longer speak at her graduation ceremony with the university citing security concerns.
Supreme Court hears case on Jan. 6 rioter's obstruction challenge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court hears case on Jan. 6 rioter's obstruction challenge
April 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol which could legally impact former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement