Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2024 / 7:41 PM

Carl Erskine, one of Brooklyn Dodgers' famous 'Boys of Summer,' dies at 97

By Mike Heuer

April 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Dodgers right-handed pitcher Carl Erskine, 97, died Tuesday at a hospital in his hometown of Anderson, Ind.

"The Dodgers mourn the passing of one of the team's all-time greats, Carl Erskine, at the age of 97," the Los Angeles Dodgers posted on X. "Carl was an All-Star, a World Series champion, a true ally of Jackie Robinson and more in the pursuit of equality."

Advertisement

Erskine also was a "pioneering advocate for those with special needs, inspired by his son, Jimmy," the Dodgers posted. "We send our sincere sympathies and best wishes to his family."

Erskine joined the Brooklyn Dodgers on July 25, 1948, at age 21 shortly after eventual Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson saw Erskine pitch five innings during an exhibition game.

Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier a year earlier, told Erskine he would join the Dodgers soon, the New York Post reported.

Advertisement

Erskine spent 12 years with the Dodgers, first as a relief pitcher and then as a starter. He posted a 6-3 record in 17 appearances, mostly as a relief pitcher, during his rookie season.

Erskine was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 165 pounds and had a commanding overhand curveball, the New York Times reported.

Erskine compiled a career record of 122-48 with a 4.00 ERA and 13 saves. He struck out 981 batters and walked 646 while pitching in 335 games for the Dodgers from 1948 until he retired in 1959.

He also played in five World Series, helping the Dodgers win one title, and was named to the National League All-Star team in 1954.

His best season was 1953, when he posted a 20-6 record as a starting pitcher and struck out a then-record 14 batters while winning game three of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Erskine struck out Yankees star Mickey Mantle four times in that game, but the Yankees won the series and world championship by beating the Dodgers 4-2 in six games.

Erskine helped the Dodgers win the 1955 World Series, which was the team's only title while in Brooklyn. The Dodgers migrated to Los Angeles following the 1957 season.

Advertisement

Teammates and fans affectionately referred to Erskine as "Oisk," due to the unique way in which many New Yorkers pronounced his last name as "Oiskine."

He was the last surviving member of the Dodgers' famous "Boys of Summer," which included Robinson, Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider and Roy Campanella.

Erskine dealt with right-shoulder problems his entire professional career and pitched alongside Don Newcombe, Johnny Podres, Preacher Roe and other Dodger greats.

During his retirement years, Erskine coached the Anderson (Ind.) College baseball team and became an insurance salesman.

He also fathered his youngest son, Jimmy, in 1960. Jimmy Erskine was born with Down syndrome, which prompted his father to promote the Special Olympics while raising Jimmy in the same manner of his three older siblings.

More than 40 years of dedication to the Special Olympics earned Erskine the Buck O'Neill Award, which was presented to him during a ceremony last year at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Notable deaths of 2024

Whitey Herzog
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Whitey Herzog is introduced to Cardinals fans in St. Louis on April 7, 2022. Herzog, who led the Cardinals to a World Series in 1982, died at the age of 92 on April 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election.
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
April 16 (UPI) -- Seven local residents got sworn-in Tuesday on the second day of Donald Trump's Manhattan trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Former Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
April 16 (UPI) -- Three former Iraqi detainees, who described being tortured by U.S. military police at Abu Ghraib prison in the early 2000s, are finally getting their day in court as their trial against contractor CACI began this week.
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
April 16 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago on April 11 seized a shipment from China containing methamphetamine precursor and a cocaine cutting agent on April 11, the CBP announced Tuesday.
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie joins Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House speaker
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday became the second House Republican to join in Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.
House delivers Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House delivers Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
April 16 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives sent articles of impeachment to the Senate Tuesday to remove Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding his handling of the U.S. border.
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
April 16 (UPI) -- The stock value of Donald Trump's media company -- the owner of app Truth Social -- on Tuesday continued to fall more than 14% as the company unveiled its intent to launch a digital live-streaming platform.
Appeals court overturns West Virginia ban on transgender athletes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court overturns West Virginia ban on transgender athletes
April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday prevented a West Virginia ban on transgender students from participating on sports teams that match their gender identity because it violates federal law.
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USC cancels valedictorian speech over 'security' concerns
April 16 (UPI) -- University of Southern California valedictorian Asna Tabassum will no longer speak at her graduation ceremony with the university citing security concerns.
Supreme Court hears case on Jan. 6 rioter's obstruction challenge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court hears case on Jan. 6 rioter's obstruction challenge
April 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol which could legally impact former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
Fire engulfs Denmark's old stock exchange building
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement