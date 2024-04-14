New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids

April 14 (UPI) -- Scientists are finding new ways to explore low gravity environments, like the ones found on moons or asteroids.
Researchers have just wrapped up the first round of testing for SpaceHopper, a three-legged robot that will be used in pursuit of knowing what life could be like in those low or no-gravity places. SpaceHopper is being designed to be able to "jump around" on asteroids rather than drive across the terrain, or fly over it, like other explorers and rovers have done.
The SpaceHopper program was first launched two and a half years ago as a student research project at ETH Zurich University in Switzerland. Recently, researchers tested the hopping robot in a simulated zero-gravity environment during a European Space Agency parabolic flight, according to a statement from the university.