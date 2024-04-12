Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2024 / 3:48 PM

Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021

By Doug Cunningham
A Pew poll published Friday found 75% of American Catholics approve of Pope Francis, an 8 point drop from the approval rating in a 2021 Pew poll. Majorities of respondents wanted the church to allow contraception and women priests.Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
A Pew poll published Friday found 75% of American Catholics approve of Pope Francis, an 8 point drop from the approval rating in a 2021 Pew poll. Majorities of respondents wanted the church to allow contraception and women priests.Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- A Pew Research poll published Friday shows 75% of American Catholics have favorable views of Pope Francis. It's a drop of 8 points from a 2021 poll.

Pew said in 2015 Francis had a 90% approval rating from U.S. Catholics. According to the Pew poll, Francis has higher favorable ratings that Pope Benedict XVI, but significantly lower ratings than Pope John Paul II.

Advertisement

Pew's poll found a partisan gap in opinions about Pope Francis.

"The partisan gap in views of Pope Francis is now as large as it's ever been in our surveys," Pew research said in a statement. "Roughly nine-in-ten Catholics who are Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party hold a positive view of him, compared with 63% of Catholics who are Republicans or lean Republican."

Related

What unites Americans from across the political spectrum is seeing Pope Francis as a change agent, according to Pew.

Roughly seven-in-ten view him as an agent of change, regardless of political leanings.

The Pew poll found 83% of U.S. Catholics want the church to allow contraception use and 75% say the church should allow communion even if people are unmarried and living with a romantic partner.

Advertisement

Solid majorities in Pew's poll of Catholics in the United States also said priests should be allowed to marry (69%), women should be allowed into the priesthood (64%) and the Catholic church should recognize gay marriage (54%).

Among Republicans or people leaning Republican, though, 72% said the church should not take those steps.

And their were differences of opinion in the Pew poll between Catholics who attend Mass regular versus those who identify as Catholics but do not attend regular Mass.

On allowing birth control, 90% who don't attend regular approve it, while it was 62% of those who attend Mass weekly approving.

For allowing women to be priests weekly Mass attendees opposed it 56%-41% while those who show up less frequently at Mass were for women priests 71%-27%.

On recognizing gay marriage people who attended Mass weekly opposed that 65%-33%. Those attending Mass less supported recognizing gay marriage in the church 61%-37%.

Latest Headlines

PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
April 12 (UPI) -- Longtime PBS news anchor Robert MacNeil died Friday. He was 93.
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
April 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is meeting with former President Donald Trump Friday as he faces threats to the gavel.
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House passed its latest FISA bill, reauthorizing its government surveillance powers on a 273-147 bipartisan vote. House Speaker Mike Johnson failed at first to get it passed due to division with the GOP confer
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
April 12 (UPI) -- A Colorado advocacy group says it now has enough signatures to add a measure to the ballot in November that would enshrine access to abortion in the state's constitution.
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
April 12 (UPI) -- As Democrats and Republicans jostle for control of the U.S. Senate in the November elections, Arizona and its large population of independent voters is a particularly contentious battleground.
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
April 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building Friday.
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
April 12 (UPI) -- In preparation for the upcoming World Quantum Day, the Federal Bureau of Investigation outlined its commitment to keep emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, out of the hands of foreign adversaries.
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing sanctions against four members of Hamas based in Gaza and Lebanon, the Treasury Department announced Friday.
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
April 12 (UPI) -- Expensive home prices and soaring mortgage rates have nearly two in five U.S. renters believing that they will never own a home because of the overall cost, according to a new survey released by Redfin Friday.
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
April 12 (UPI) -- The biggest players in the American commercial aviation industry asked the Biden administration to restrict the number of flights between the United States and China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement