U.S. News
April 11, 2024 / 7:48 AM

White House moves to close 'gun show loophole' with new rule

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden announced a new rule for gun background checks on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
April 11 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Justice Department will implement a new rule that expands background checks by closing the so-called "gun show loophole."

The new rule requires all gun dealers selling weapons in a brick-and-mortar store to have a license and conduct background checks, including sales at home, online, or temporary booths at gun shows.

President Joe Biden said that for years unlicensed gun sellers have gotten around federal background check requirements by using the loophole, selling weapons to thousands who would not be eligible to have them otherwise.

"I've spent hours with families who've lost loved ones to gun violence," Biden said in a White House statement. "They all have the same message: 'Do something.' Today, my administration is taking action to make sure fewer guns are sold without background checks.

"This is going to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons. And my administration is going to continue to do everything we possibly can to save lives. Congress needs to finish the job and pass universal background checks legislation now."

The new rule also clarifies that a license will be required for a single sales, ending the practice of sellers using the loophole of selling a small number of guns or people claiming the purchase is part of their personal collection.

It also closes the "firesale loophole," which allowed gun dealers who lost their licenses to sell their weapons as inventory without background checks.

The final rule builds on the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law that gave funding to mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Ground Check System.

It also follows an executive order adding requirements to become a federally licensed firearms seller and increasing compliance with background checks, that Biden signed in March 2023 in response to a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., that killed 11.

