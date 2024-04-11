Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2024 / 3:06 PM

N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife to face separate corruption trials

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein Thursday ordered separate trials for Democratic New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez and wife, Nadine, due to her recent diagnosis of an undisclosed illness. They face bribery and obstruction charges. They are pictured leaving federal court in New York City after pleading not guilty Sept. 23, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein Thursday ordered separate trials for Democratic New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez and wife, Nadine, due to her recent diagnosis of an undisclosed illness. They face bribery and obstruction charges. They are pictured leaving federal court in New York City after pleading not guilty Sept. 23, 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine, will face separate trials in their indictment for bribery, obstruction and acting as a foreign agent.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein Thursday ordered Nadine Menendez's case severed from her husband's due to what was said to be her medical issues.

Advertisement

"This trial is going forward without Mrs. Menendez," the judge said.

The nature of her illness was not disclosed.

Related

The medical issue was raised by Nadine Menendez on Wednesday when her lawyers asked the judge for an adjournment of the May 6 trial date over what they said was a recent diagnosis of a "serious medical condition."

Prosecutors had opposed severing the trials, arguing that several of the charges against her and the senator overlapped.

In addition to the medical issues, Nadine Menendez' motion to sever the trials said a joint trial would compromise her rights, too.

Citing Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure, her sever motion said severance is warranted "if there is a serious risk that a joint trial would compromise a specific trial right of one of the defendants, or prevent the jury from making a reliable judgment about guilt or innocence."

Advertisement

Her lawyers said in the legal filing that Bob Menendez may testify in the trial and they argued that would compromise his wife's rights. They said a joint trial will "undoubtedly prejudice Ms. Menendez's right to defend herself at a fair trial."

"We understand that Senator Menendez may wish to testify at his own trial and that his testimony could include revealing confidential marital communications with Ms. Menendez that Senator Menendez deems essential and material to his defense," the sever motion said. "However, Ms. Menendez maintains her right to assert, and intends to assert, privilege as to her confidential marital communications."

Her lawyers painted that as an irreconcilable conflict between husband and wife with respect to the admissibility of marital communications.

Both Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on three bribery charges. He also was charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

The charges accuse them of getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes paid in cash, gold bullion and mortgage payments, among other things.

The indictment alleges the senator was acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. Obstruction charges were added in a superceding indictment in March.

Latest Headlines

Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
April 11 (UPI) -- Japanese Primer Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the United States to uphold its role as a world leader during an address to a joint meeting of Congress.
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
April 11 (UPI) -- O.J. Simpson, the Hall of Fame NFL running back who became better known for a celebrity murder trial and time in prison for robbery, died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said on Thursday.
Meta tests auto-blurring nudity in Instagram DMs to fight teen 'sextortion'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta tests auto-blurring nudity in Instagram DMs to fight teen 'sextortion'
April 11 (UPI) -- Meta said Thursday it is testing new features designed to help protect young people on its Instagram platform from being coerced into providing explicit images of themselves and then coerced for money.
PPI: Wholesale inflation rises 0.2% for March, below expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
PPI: Wholesale inflation rises 0.2% for March, below expectations
April 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale Producer Price Index March inflation rose 0.2% for a 2.1% increase over the past 12 months, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bidens toast strong alliance with Japan at state dinner for PM Kishida
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bidens toast strong alliance with Japan at state dinner for PM Kishida
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, with a spring-themed state dinner Wednesday night at the White House that was full of symbolism.
White House moves to close 'gun show loophole' with new rule
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House moves to close 'gun show loophole' with new rule
April 11 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that the Justice Department will implement a new rule that expands background checks by closing the so-called "gun show loophole."
Internet providers to start using nutrition-like labels for services
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Internet providers to start using nutrition-like labels for services
April 10 (UPI) -- A new Federal Communications Commission rule kicks in Wednesday that forces Internet service providers to simplify their plans in writing with labels so customers will be able to break down their costs.
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to counter anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to counter anti-Semitism
April 11 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have introduced a bill to combat anti-Semitism, which has been spiking across the nation amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Man arrested for detonating explosive device near Alabama AG office
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Man arrested for detonating explosive device near Alabama AG office
April 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with detonating an explosive device at the Montgomery office of the state's attorney general in late February, prosecutors said.
1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.
April 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple people, including two children, were injured Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Washington, D.C., after two shooters got out of a car and opened fire, according to police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement