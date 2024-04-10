Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain

A massive storm system passing through much of the South has claimed at least one life and is wreaking havoc with tornadoes, localized flooding and hail. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Tornadoes, flooding and hailstorms are affecting communities throughout the Gulf Coast and much of the South as a severe storm system moves from west to east Wednesday. The massive storm system is affecting Gulf Coast areas from Texas to Florida and has claimed at least one life and injured many more. Advertisement

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Louisiana and another in Texas. One of the Louisiana tornadoes struck Slidell, which is about 30 miles from New Orleans and along the northeastern shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

The National Weather Service said that tornado was at least an EF-1, which has wind speeds of up to 110 mph.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Lake Charles, and another EF-2 tornado damaged homes and other structures in Port Arthur, Texas. An EF-2 tornado has wind speeds of between 111 and 135 mph.

The storm system downed several power lines while rain pummeled the area, forcing the rescue of at least 50 people, some of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metairie, La., recorded more than 5 inches of rainfall, and the National Weather Service says many areas on or near the Gulf Coast could see up to 2 inches of rainfall per hour, adding to the potential for localized flooding.

Advertisement

The Yazoo County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi warned residents in a subdivision earlier Wednesday to evacuate immediately due to the threat of a local levee giving way and possible flooding in the area.

The NWS reported golf ball-sized hail in many areas of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the storm system passed through the region.

A tornado watch is in effect through Wednesday for coastal areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Panama City, Fla.