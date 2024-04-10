Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2024 / 9:20 PM

Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain

By Mike Heuer
A massive storm system passing through much of the South has claimed at least one life and is wreaking havoc with tornadoes, localized flooding and hail. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service/UPI
A massive storm system passing through much of the South has claimed at least one life and is wreaking havoc with tornadoes, localized flooding and hail. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Tornadoes, flooding and hailstorms are affecting communities throughout the Gulf Coast and much of the South as a severe storm system moves from west to east Wednesday.

The massive storm system is affecting Gulf Coast areas from Texas to Florida and has claimed at least one life and injured many more.

Advertisement

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Louisiana and another in Texas. One of the Louisiana tornadoes struck Slidell, which is about 30 miles from New Orleans and along the northeastern shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

The National Weather Service said that tornado was at least an EF-1, which has wind speeds of up to 110 mph.

Related

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Lake Charles, and another EF-2 tornado damaged homes and other structures in Port Arthur, Texas. An EF-2 tornado has wind speeds of between 111 and 135 mph.

The storm system downed several power lines while rain pummeled the area, forcing the rescue of at least 50 people, some of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metairie, La., recorded more than 5 inches of rainfall, and the National Weather Service says many areas on or near the Gulf Coast could see up to 2 inches of rainfall per hour, adding to the potential for localized flooding.

Advertisement

The Yazoo County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi warned residents in a subdivision earlier Wednesday to evacuate immediately due to the threat of a local levee giving way and possible flooding in the area.

The NWS reported golf ball-sized hail in many areas of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as the storm system passed through the region.

A tornado watch is in effect through Wednesday for coastal areas in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Panama City, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing its 2023 law -- which restricts how pronouns can be used -- against a transgender teacher who sued the state.
'Operation Plaza Strike' to target fentanyl trafficking at U.S-Mexico border
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Operation Plaza Strike' to target fentanyl trafficking at U.S-Mexico border
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is launching an offensive targeting Mexican drug cartels that enable deadly fentanyl to flow into the United States, the CBP announced Wednesday.
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
April 10 (UPI) -- A New York appellate judge has denied former President Donald Trump's third attempt this week to delay his hush money trial, which is scheduled to start Monday.
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
April 10 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people were attending an outdoor Ramadan celebration in a west Philadelphia park when two groups started shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced a "historic" new military pact and cooperation on a joint space mission to send a Japanese astronaut to the moon.
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Tech unveils first AI supercomputer for student use in new course programs
April 10 (UPI) -- The Georgia Institute of Technology and NVIDIA Corporation on Wednesday said together they have created the first artificial intelligence supercomputer for student use.
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Privacy rights concerns stop progress on renewing FISA surveillance
April 10 (UPI) -- Disagreement on how to proceed tanked a House procedural vote to enable continued surveillance of foreigners located abroad on Wednesday.
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Opening arguments delivered in Chad Daybell's Idaho murder trial
April 10 (UPI) -- During opening arguments Wednesday in the Chad Daybell murder trial in Boise, Idaho, the prosecutor said Daybell killed his late wife and two children of his current wife in a what was described as a doomsday cult.
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA taps into $2.7M federal funding to help track ocean, climate changes
April 10 (UPI) -- NOAA is using $2.7 million in federal funding to deploy a new data-gathering device that will improve measurements of ocean temperatures and climate change, officials said Wednesday.
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump says Arizona Supreme Court went 'too far' with abortion law
April 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Arizona Supreme Court's near-total abortion ban goes too far.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Judge rules against Trump lawyers naming gov't witnesses in documents case
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement