Missouri to execute death row inmate despite guards' pleas to spare his life

April 9 (UPI) -- Missouri will move forward with the execution Tuesday of Brian Dorsey, who was convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006, after Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency this week despite calls from prison guards to spare Dorsey's life.

"Brian Dorsey punished his loving family for helping him in a time of need. His cousins invited him into their home, where he was surrounded by family and friends, then gave him a place to stay. Dorsey repaid them with cruelty, inhumane violence and murder," Parson said in a statement Monday that he would deny clemency.

Dorsey, 51, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday night by lethal injection.

Dorsey pleaded guilty to killing his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben Bonnie, during the night of Dec. 23, 2006, after they rescued him from drug dealers who were trying to collect debts. According to court filings, Dorsey shot the couple with their own shotgun, while their 4-year-old daughter was in the home. Prosecutors then accused Dorsey of sexually assaulting his cousin. He also stole jewelry and their car to repay his drug debts.

The bodies were discovered by Sarah Bonnie's parents after the couple failed to show up for a Christmas Eve gathering. The couple's 4-year-old daughter was sitting on the couch when they arrived, and told her grandparents she could not wake up her parents.

Dorsey was sentenced to death and has spent 17 years behind bars. His attorneys requested clemency, after more than 70 corrections officers said Dorsey was remorseful and had been rehabilitated. They argued Dorsey was in a drug-induced psychosis the night he committed the killings.

"The correctional staff -- who know Mr. Dorsey best at this point, and who know what real rehabilitation and genuine remorse look like because of their firsthand experience with and broad basis for comparison with other prisoners -- consistently attest to Mr. Dorsey's wholesale rehabilitation, his genuine remorse and ultimately his redemption."

The Missouri Supreme Court denied Dorsey's appeals and issued an execution warrant in December. Challenges were also filed in federal court, but the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear them.

On Monday, Parson denied clemency, as the governor's office stated "numerous jurors and courts have determined the judgment Dorsey received is an appropriate and legal sentence for his heinous crimes."

"The pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey's sentence according to Missouri law and the court's order will deliver justice and provide closure," Parson said.