April 9, 2024 / 12:30 PM

Watch Live: ULA Delta IV Heavy prepares for final liftoff

By Clyde Hughes
A Delta rocket sits on Complex 37 rolls back at the dawn of a March 28 launch that was delayed. The new launch is set for Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A Delta rocket sits on Complex 37 rolls back at the dawn of a March 28 launch that was delayed. The new launch is set for Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The United Launch Alliance is expected to oversee the final deployment of the Delta IV Heavy as it lifts a National Reconnaissance Office satellite into space on a national security mission.

The rocket will take off at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 12:53 p.m. EDT This is a mission that was originally scrubbed on March 28.

"This is the final Delta IV Heavy as United Launch Alliance transitions its future missions from the East and West coast to our new Vulcan rocket," ULA said in a statement on its website. "The NRO develops and operates the world's most capable and innovative overhead reconnaissance systems to collect intelligence for U.S. national security and to support disaster relief and humanitarian efforts."

The Delta IV Heavy was loaded with 470,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen before takeoff. Weather balloons were released at about 9 a.m. to accurately measure the speeds and directions of upper winds around the launch site.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno said that the ground wind limit was one of the reasons the first launch was scrubbed, according to SpaceFlightNow.com. He said there was also an issue with a gaseous nitrogen pump.

