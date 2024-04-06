Advertisement
April 6, 2024 / 5:30 PM / Updated at 3:19 PM

Suspect arrested, charged with arson for fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' office

By Ehren Wynder & Don Jacobson
A former California man was arrested and charged with arson Sunday after being accused of setting a fire in a building housing the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vt. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A former California man was arrested and charged with arson Sunday after being accused of setting a fire in a building housing the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vt. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire intentionally set outside the Burlington, Vt., office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Justice Department announced Sunday.

Shant Soghomonian, also known as Michael Soghomonian, 35, previously of Northridge, Calif., was arrested Sunday and charged with using fire to damage the building housing Sanders' office, according to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Vermont.

An initial appearance for Soghomonian before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle is pending but has not yet been scheduled.

The incident began early Friday when the Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire at the building at One Church Street in Burlington, which includes Sanders' office on the third floor.

Firefighters said they found a fire in the vestibule and the sprinklers activated between the elevator and the entrance door to the senator's office. They extinguished the fire and evacuated the surrounding offices.

No injuries were reported, and Sanders was not in his office at the time.

Federal prosecutors alleged Soghomonian entered the building and went to the third floor, where he was recorded on a security video spraying a liquid near the outer door of the office and then lighting the area with a handheld lighter.

"A blaze quickly began while Soghomonian departed via a staircase," they said.

The resulting fire "damaged the outside of the office door and surrounding areas, and the building sprinklers discharged on multiple floors," according to prosecutors. "The Senator's office was occupied by multiple employees who were not physically injured during the incident."

The sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire by the time firefighters arrived. There was "moderate" water damage to the door of Sanders' office, and the third floor and below floors sustained "significant" water damage, Burlington Police said.

Soghomonian faces a maximum possible penalty of not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, U.S. officials said while sending thanks to the Burlington Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Vermont State Police and others who took part in the investigation.

Sanders had yet to make a comment on the fire or arrest as of Sunday afternoon.

