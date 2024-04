No Labels announced Thursday that it is dropping its efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The advocacy group No Labels announced Thursday that it is stopping efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to CEO Nancy Jacobson. "Today, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election," the organization said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

According to Jacobson, the organization was unable to find a suitable candidate.

"No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House," Jacobson said. "No such candidate emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to step down."

The organization held a convention online in March after cancelling a planned convention in Dallas April 14-15.

"We will also remain engaged over the next year during what is likely to be the most divisive presidential election of our lives. We will promote dialogue around major policy challenges and call out both sides when they speak and act in bad faith," Jacobson said.

The organization had faced legal challenges in its efforts to register as a political party.

Last year, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows sent a cease-and-desist letter to the organization, claiming certain voters felt mislead by the organization into thinking they were signing a petition.