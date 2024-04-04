Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 4:32 PM

Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump in the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to an adult film actress in New York City on March 25. Pool Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump in the hallway outside a courtroom where he attended a hearing in his criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to an adult film actress in New York City on March 25. Pool Photo by Spencer Platt/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A judge in Florida has rejected Donald Trump's argument that he was authorized to keep classified documents when he left the White House.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied Trump's attempt to dismiss the classified documents case against him on Thursday, saying the Presidential Records Act does not apply pretrial.

Advertisement

Trump's attorneys made the argument that the classified documents in question were Trump's personal records, granting him authority to keep them under the Presidential Records Act. Cannon disagreed Thursday.

"For these reasons, accepting the allegations of the Superseding Indictment as true, the Presidential Records Act does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss," Cannon ruled.

Related

The language in Cannon's decision, specifically highlighting the "pre-trial basis to dismiss," suggests Trump's argument may still be considered viable when the trial begins.

Special counsel Jack Smith has urged Cannon to fully settle the question over Trump's authority to retain classified documents before jeopardy attaches. If Cannon ultimately determines that Trump was allowed to keep the documents, the prosecution's case would effectively end. Due to double jeopardy, it would not be able to pursue charges for the same alleged offenses.

Advertisement

"Whatever the court decides, it must resolve these crucial threshold legal questions promptly," Smith says. "The failure to do so would improperly jeopardize the government's right to a fair trial and deprive it of its right to seek appellate review."

Cannon referred to Smith's request as a "demand" in her ruling, calling it "unprecedented and unjust."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 40 charges against him in this case, including 32 counts related to willfully and illegally retaining classified documents. Some of those documents contained national security secrets.

Latest Headlines

Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
April 4 (UPI) -- The advocacy group No Labels announced Thursday that it is stopping efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to CEO Nancy Jacobson.
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
April 4 (UPI) -- The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people in January had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, an autopsy found.
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
April 4 (UPI) -- The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the biggest cash heist in the city's history after burglars made off with as much as $30 million on Easter Sunday.
CBP dispatches agents to assist migrant suffering from dehydration in Texas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP dispatches agents to assist migrant suffering from dehydration in Texas
April 4 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Patrol dispatched agents and other personnel to assist a migrant in distress in the area near Loredo, Texas, Monday, according to CBP.
Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith for 2002 killings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith for 2002 killings
April 4 (UPI) -- The state of Oklahoma executed its first death row inmate of 2024 Thursday morning.
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
April 4 (UPI) -- An Altlanta-area judge on Thursday struck down former President Donald Trump's motion to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds.
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
April 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have resubmitted his $175 million bond for his civil fraud judgment in New York Thursday, following a rejection by the court.
Boeing paid $160M to Alaska Airlines to compensate for door plug incident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing paid $160M to Alaska Airlines to compensate for door plug incident
April 4 (UPI) -- Airplane manufacturer Boeing paid out $160 million to Alaska Airlines in lost compensation a mishap in-air forced the 737 Max 9 to land.
X gives free subscriptions, blue checkmarks to 'influential' users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X gives free subscriptions, blue checkmarks to 'influential' users
April 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X owned by Elon Musk on Wednesday began displaying the "blue check" feature mark for "influential" users on the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Janet Yellen arrives in China for bilateral, economic meetings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Janet Yellen arrives in China for bilateral, economic meetings
April 4 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived Thursday in China for a series of bilateral and economic meetings through Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Judge will not delay Trump's hush-money trial over presidential immunity claim
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement