Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (pictured, 2023) signed a bill Thursday mandating Asian American and Hmong studies in K-12 public schools. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin's K-12 public schools to teach Asian American and Hmong history. "The Hmong and Asian American communities are a critical part of our state's history, culture, economy, and our future," Evers said in a press release. "It's important that we celebrate our shared histories and honor the people who help make Wisconsin the state it is today." Advertisement

This bill is the latest in a series of measures designed to bring attention to people 0f Asian descent in the state. In 2021, Evers signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 31, designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

He has used that day to called on state educators to honor Hmong-Lao veterans in Wisconsin for their service and sacrifice, recognize their accomplishments, and encourage schools to include their military service in discussions and curricula surrounding the Vietnam War.

Then last month, Evers signed Wisconsin Act 205, which ensures Hmong veterans can have veteran status on their driver's license or ID by adding to the definition of "veteran" any person who was admitted to the United States under the Hmong Veterans' Naturalization Act.

Advertisement

Wisconsin is home to the third-largest Hmong population in the United States which is why Hmong history was added to this most recent legislation.

Wisconsin currently requires instruction of Black, Native American and Latino American history, according to the press release from Evers' office, and the new legislation permanently adds Asian American history into the curriculum.

Evers signed the bill at an elementary school in Wausau, a Wisconsin town where Hmong residents comprise 12% of the population and Asian American students 29.7% of the student body.

"It allows students who haven't seen themselves in textbooks to feel safer and to be able to share their stories, and for there to be an understanding amongst students, teachers and administrators about the importance of Asian American stories in our history," state Rep. Francesca Hong, who was among several lawmakers to introduce the bill in the Assembly, told NBC News in February.

Florida, New Jersey, and Illinois have passed similar legislation. Asian Americans make up 3% of people in Wisconsin, but the populace has grown by 82% since 2000. At 29%, Hmongs are the largest of all the state's Asian American groups.