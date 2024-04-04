Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2024 / 6:10 PM

Wisconsin now will teach Asian American, Hmong studies in K-12 public schools

By Mark Moran
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (pictured, 2023) signed a bill Thursday mandating Asian American and Hmong studies in K-12 public schools. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (pictured, 2023) signed a bill Thursday mandating Asian American and Hmong studies in K-12 public schools. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill requiring Wisconsin's K-12 public schools to teach Asian American and Hmong history.

"The Hmong and Asian American communities are a critical part of our state's history, culture, economy, and our future," Evers said in a press release. "It's important that we celebrate our shared histories and honor the people who help make Wisconsin the state it is today."

Advertisement

This bill is the latest in a series of measures designed to bring attention to people 0f Asian descent in the state. In 2021, Evers signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 31, designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

He has used that day to called on state educators to honor Hmong-Lao veterans in Wisconsin for their service and sacrifice, recognize their accomplishments, and encourage schools to include their military service in discussions and curricula surrounding the Vietnam War.

Related

Then last month, Evers signed Wisconsin Act 205, which ensures Hmong veterans can have veteran status on their driver's license or ID by adding to the definition of "veteran" any person who was admitted to the United States under the Hmong Veterans' Naturalization Act.

Advertisement

Wisconsin is home to the third-largest Hmong population in the United States which is why Hmong history was added to this most recent legislation.

Wisconsin currently requires instruction of Black, Native American and Latino American history, according to the press release from Evers' office, and the new legislation permanently adds Asian American history into the curriculum.

Evers signed the bill at an elementary school in Wausau, a Wisconsin town where Hmong residents comprise 12% of the population and Asian American students 29.7% of the student body.

"It allows students who haven't seen themselves in textbooks to feel safer and to be able to share their stories, and for there to be an understanding amongst students, teachers and administrators about the importance of Asian American stories in our history," state Rep. Francesca Hong, who was among several lawmakers to introduce the bill in the Assembly, told NBC News in February.

Florida, New Jersey, and Illinois have passed similar legislation. Asian Americans make up 3% of people in Wisconsin, but the populace has grown by 82% since 2000. At 29%, Hmongs are the largest of all the state's Asian American groups.

Latest Headlines

Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Colorado State University predicts 23 named storms for Atlantic hurricane season
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado State University on Thursday predicted high levels of Atlantic hurricane activity in an initial 2024 forecast.
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chiefs' Rashee Rice admits involvement in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Dallas
April 4 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has apologized and admitted fault for his involvement in a high-speed, six-vehicle crash in Dallas over the weekend, his lawyer said Thursday.
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Political group No Labels drops search for third-party presidential candidate
April 4 (UPI) -- The advocacy group No Labels announced Thursday that it is stopping efforts to find a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to CEO Nancy Jacobson.
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Hot air balloon pilot had ketamine in his system during Arizona crash that killed 4
April 4 (UPI) -- The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in the Arizona desert and killed four people in January had elevated levels of ketamine in his system, an autopsy found.
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Sophisticated group' lifts $30M from L.A. storage facility over Easter Sunday
April 4 (UPI) -- The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the biggest cash heist in the city's history after burglars made off with as much as $30 million on Easter Sunday.
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss classified documents case
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss the classified documents case against him on Thursday, saying the Presidential Records Act does not apply pretrial.
CBP dispatches agents to assist migrant suffering from dehydration in Texas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CBP dispatches agents to assist migrant suffering from dehydration in Texas
April 4 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Patrol dispatched agents and other personnel to assist a migrant in distress in the area near Loredo, Texas, Monday, according to CBP.
Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith for 2002 killings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith for 2002 killings
April 4 (UPI) -- The state of Oklahoma executed its first death row inmate of 2024 Thursday morning.
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
April 4 (UPI) -- An Altlanta-area judge on Thursday struck down former President Donald Trump's motion to have the Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds.
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
April 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have resubmitted his $175 million bond for his civil fraud judgment in New York Thursday, following a rejection by the court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Body found on Lake Ontario identified decades later as man who went over Niagara Falls
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" Taylor James Johnatakis gets 87 months for Jan. 6 riot
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.23B after no winner Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement