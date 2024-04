1 of 2 | X announced that users with more than 2,500 verified subscription followers would receive a verified subscription for free, adorning their profile with a blue checkmark like the one seen here. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The social media platform X on Wednesday began displaying the "blue check" feature mark for "influential" users on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Users on the platform with more than 2,500 "verified subscriber followers" were notified Wednesday that they were granted free subscriptions for being "an influential member of the community on X."

CEO Linda Yaccarino shared a post by X owner Elon Musk that day about the new policy change.

X's three-tiered subscription packages include a basic, premium and premium + which give users access to extra features.

Users with more than 5,000 verified subscriber followers received the highest tier of subscription for free.

Musk admitted last July that X had experienced a early 50% drop in revenue and has a "heavy debt load."

The company said it does reserve the right to cancel subscriptions "in its sole discretion" as revenue for the social media platform has tanked in the months after Musk took over California-based company.

It is unclear how long these features will remain active or it users will have the option to opt out of them.

The verified symbol had previously been given only to celebrities, politicians, journalists or other public figures before Musk's April 2022 takeover in a $44 billion deal.