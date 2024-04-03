Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2024 / 2:48 PM

Tennessee elementary school educator named 'National Teacher of the Year'

By Mike Heuer
Rogersville (Tenn.) City Schools teacher Missy Testerman is the 2024 national Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Leaping Lenses/UPI
1 of 2 | Rogersville (Tenn.) City Schools teacher Missy Testerman is the 2024 national Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Leaping Lenses/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Missy Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language and earned recognition as the National Teacher of the Year, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Wednesday.

The win makes her the first Tennessee teacher in decades to earn the prestigious recognition.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Rogersville Elementary's Missy Testerman on being named Tennessee's first National Teacher of the Year in more than 35 years," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. "Teaching is more than a career, it's a calling. I join all Tennesseans in thanking Missy for her dedication to students, preparing them to thrive in the classroom and beyond."

The award first was announced on CBS Mornings, and Testerman called it an "incredible honor" to win the award among the nation's 3.5 million teachers, CBS News reported.

Related

Testerman also was named the 2023-24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year in August, local media reported.

"Missy is deeply committed to her students and community, serving as a leader, mentor and advocate," said Lizzette Reynolds, Tennessee Commissioner of Education. "I am thrilled she will be able to take her expertise nationwide and impact thousands of educators over the next year."

Advertisement

Testerman has taught for 31 years, is president of the Rogersville Education Association and a member of the school's teacher leadership team, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

"There is often a misconception in education that we can love kids into achievement," Testerman said. "If we love them, we must teach them in a way that gives them the skills they need and allows them to meet high expectations and have a future."

Testerman taught first and second grades for 30 years at Rogersville City School in the Appalachian community of Rogersville, Tenn. She recently earned an endorsement in teaching English as a second language.

With her endorsement, Testerman specializes in teaching English as a second language for students in kindergarten through eighth grades and helps students who don't speak English as their first language.

She mentors new teachers, coordinates summer camps for students and serves on many school and community boards and committees.

Outside of the classroom, Testerman advocates for families who speak little English and strives to enable their children to learn all subjects so they can achieve and succeed, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Latest Headlines

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl 8 days after release from correctional facility
April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl eight days after being released from prison on a separate offense.
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
2 investors plead guilty to insider trading linked to Trump Media deal
April 3 (UPI) -- Two men Wednesday pleaded guilty to illegal insider trading linked to a deal that took Trump Media and Technology Group public. Michael Shvartsman and his brother Gerald Shvartsman pleaded guilty to securities fraud.
Biden administration signs proclamation to protect Colorado's Thompson Divide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration signs proclamation to protect Colorado's Thompson Divide
April 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Wednesday establishing Colorado's Camp Hale, the Continental Divide National Monument, covering more than 221,000 acres for 20 years.
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sonar images of Baltimore bridge collapse vividly show scale of removal effort needed
April 3 (UPI) -- With efforts to remove the debris from the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore underway, U.S. Navy Seas System Command sonar imagery Tuesday showed huge parts of the wreckage sitting on the Patapsco river bottom.
Amazon to end cashierless checkout at some stores
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to end cashierless checkout at some stores
April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon is walking out on its Just Walk Out cashierless checkout system, opting to use a new shopping cart checkout technology more heavily at its grocery store locations.
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jack Smith: Order in Donald Trump documents case based on 'flawed' premise
April 3 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Jack Smith says the judge in the classified documents case against Donald Trump has issued an order that would distort the trial.
ADP: Private payrolls added 184,000 jobs in March, pay up 5.1%, inflation down
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: Private payrolls added 184,000 jobs in March, pay up 5.1%, inflation down
April 3 (UPI) -- Private payroll company ADP Wednesday reported that 184,000 U.S. private sector jobs were created in March, based on payroll data reported to ADP. Worker pay rose 5.1% year-over-year as inflation declined.
Disney shareholders reject Peltz board seats bid as CEO Bob Iger prevails
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Disney shareholders reject Peltz board seats bid as CEO Bob Iger prevails
April 3 (UPI) -- Disney shareholders turned back a bid by activist investor Nelson Peltz to replace two board members Wednesday. It was a proxy win for CEO Bob Iger.
Trump Media sues co-founders over shares, leadership
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Media sues co-founders over shares, leadership
April 3 (UPI) -- Trump Media & Technology Group has filed a lawsuit against two of its co-founders to give up their company and leadership.
Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery to remove blood clot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery to remove blood clot
April 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., underwent unexpected surgery Tuesday morning for a blood clot in her leg after doctors diagnosed her suffering from May-Thurner Syndrome the day before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement