April 2, 2024 / 6:12 PM

U.S. Customs and Border Protection to increase travel program fees

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Custom and Border Protection announced on Tuesday fee increases in its Trusted Travelers Program. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. Custom and Border Protection announced on Tuesday fee increases in its Trusted Travelers Program. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday it will increase the fees for some of the most well-known Trusted Travel Programs.

As of Oct. 1, the fee for NEXUS, a joint program managed by the Customs and Border Protection and the Canada Border Service Agency that allows dedicated processing between the United States and Canada, will increase from $50 to $120, and Global Entry fees will increase from $100 to $120.

CBP said that applicants under 18 will be exempt from the application fee when a parent or legal guardian is a member of, or is applying for, NEXUS, SENTRI or Global Entry.

"While a key goal of the programs is to expedite travelers through the process, members may still be selected for further examination when entering the United States," the CBP said in a statement.

"To maintain a strict standard in establishing [Trusted Travelers Programs] members as low-risk travelers, any violation of a program's terms and conditions will result in the appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler's membership privileges."

The Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Travel Programs offer modified screening for pre-approved members, and officials say it improves security by being more efficient during screenings for legitimate trade and travel.

CBP officials said the program fees have not been updated in more than 15 years, and the new changes will take effect October 1.

The Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection operate five distinct trusted traveler programs in which millions of international travelers are enrolled: TSA PreCheck, CBP's Global Entry, NEXUS, Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), and Free and Secure Trade (FAST).

Though the programs are popular, in February, the General Accounting Office said many travelers who lose their membership in any of the traveler programs often are in the dark as to why. The agency recommended that CBP address the matter and provide detailed documentation to affected travelers.

