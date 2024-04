FBI agents survey the scene after a driver attempted to breach the employee vehicle gate in Atlanta on Monday. One man was taken into custody according to an FBI spokesperson at the scene. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- A man who rammed an SUV into the employee gate of an FBI office in suburban Atlanta on Monday has been arrested and is potentially facing both federal and state charges, authorities said. The driver's orange Buick Encore with South Carolina plates collided with a security barrier at the agency's state headquarters in Chamblee, Ga., shortly after 12 p.m. local time, assistant special agent in charge Peter Ellis told reporters.

News videos from the scene showed the vehicle's front end crumpled up against a pop-up security barrier along a driveway just inside a wrought-iron fence around the building's perimeter.

Ellis said the man was apprehended by "several of our special agents who were passing by" at the time and that his motives remained unknown.

"The suspect was taken to a local area hospital where he's being evaluated," he said. "At this time we're looking at both state and federal charges."

No one was injured in the incident, which prompted FBI agents and bomb technicians to check the vehicle as precaution and as part of their "standard operating procedures."

Ellis said the driver was attempting to follow an employee past the gate and into the complex.