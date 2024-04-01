Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton surrendered to authorities late Sunday. Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff Office

April 1 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday evening after being on the run for three weeks after domestic violence charges. Sutton had been at the team facilities in suburban Detroit when the warrant was first issued and his attorney told the sheriff's office on March 25 that he had planned to turn himself in. He is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, according to the sheriff's office.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement on Sunday. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County."

The sheriff's office said that, on March 7, it received a 911 call allegedly involving Sutton and a woman in the Tampa Bay area.

The office said they tried to contact Sutton for two weeks before going public.

Sutton had signed a three-year $33 million contract with the Lions in 2023 after he played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions had its most successful season in recent memory, reaching the NFC championship before losing in a fourth-quarter comeback by the San Francisco 49ers, denying the team a shot at the Super Bowl.