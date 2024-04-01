April 1 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday evening after being on the run for three weeks after domestic violence charges.
Sutton had been at the team facilities in suburban Detroit when the warrant was first issued and his attorney told the sheriff's office on March 25 that he had planned to turn himself in. He is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, according to the sheriff's office.