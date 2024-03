A four-alarm blaze broke out at a church in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday. Photo courtesy of the FDNY

March 31 (UPI) -- A four-alarm blaze broke out at a church in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday, according to the FDNY. The FDNY said on social media that five people suffered minor injuries. According to the Citizen App, at least two of the people injured were firefighters. Advertisement FDNY units are currently operating at the scene of a 4-alarm fire at 225 Seigel Street in Brooklyn. Operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/o8Y0PYSSXd— FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2024

The fire was reported about 1:50 p.m. local time, and authorities quickly confirmed the blaze. Firefighters have set up a command post at the scene and the crews' efforts were hindered by a U-Haul blocking the roadway to reach the Williamsburg church.

An FDNY medical team arrived at the scene not long after the blaze was reported. The team said there was the potential for injuries given the factors involved in fighting it, and reported multiple safety hazards.

Multiple fire and medical units are on the scene, including a ladder truck, commonly used to fight fires from a distance or reach the blaze from a more effective angle.

This is a developing story.