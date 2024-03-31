Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2024 / 3:48 PM

Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous

By Mark Moran
Air Force One arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on May 18, 2023. President Joseph R. Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima alongside world leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. Photo by Cpl. Evan Jones/USMC/UPI
Air Force One arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on May 18, 2023. President Joseph R. Biden is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima alongside world leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. Photo by Cpl. Evan Jones/USMC/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The president of the White House Correspondents' Association has sent a terse note to reporters who travel Air Force One that pocketing items from the plane is forbidden.

NBC's Kelly O'Donnell sent the email to her fellow journalists, saying the long-time and rather common practice of taking items from the presidential aircraft reflects poorly on the press corps as a whole, several people who saw the off-the-record email told Politico.

Advertisement

O'Donnell's directive came after the press office received an email from Brie Moore, the former director in charge of the press on Air Force One saying several items were missing from the plane following a recent swing to the West Coast and offered reporter's amnesty and anonymity in exchange for returning any items they had lifted, either accidentally or on purpose.

One of the press handlers emailed everyone who had been part of the press pool on that trip. According to someone who saw it, the email was not accusatory.

Advertisement

"It was like, 'Hey, if you inadvertently wound up taking something off the plane by mistake, we can help facilitate a quiet return,'" they said.

After arranging a discreet meeting with a White House representative, one reporter took the press office up on the offer and handed over an Air Force One-embroidered pillowcase at a rendezvous point near the statue of Ander Jackson in Liberty Square.

That was the only reporter who responded to the request.

In addition to the rather commonly pilfered pillowcases, glasses and gold-rimmed plates are among the items that have reportedly gone missing from the jet.

Taking items with an Air Force One logo -- including cutlery and towels -- has been commonplace for years, the White House Travel Office said. And the office is about to try to curtail the rite-of-passage practice.

The White House said the point of the crackdown is not to embarrass or punish anyone who has taken items from the plane, but to send a message that the thefts need to stop.

A former administration official said the practice hasn't amounted to "a massive amount of theft, but petty, chronic grift."

Journalists sometimes receive small packages of M&Ms decorated with the presidential seal as a souvenirs, and items similar to the ones onboard the planes are available for purchase online.

Advertisement

"But the glasses that are sold on the [Air Force] site aren't the same as the ones they have on the plane," another former administration official said. "Same with the blankets. That's why the ones onboard are so coveted."

Misha Komadovsky, the White House correspondent for Voice of America, has a subtle collection of items from his trips on the president's plane.

"I didn't embarrass anyone or commit any wrongdoing to put this collection together," he told BBC News, as he held up a paper cup with the Air Force One logo he "simply forgot to throw away."

Komadovsky also has a box of presidential M&Ms with President Joe Biden's signature.

"Spoiler alert. They are regular M&Ms in a nice box," he said.

Air Force One is considered the president's "office in the sky." It has 4,000 sq feet of floor space spread over three levels.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
March 31 (UPI) -- Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupted a vigil celebrating Easter at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, the group said on social media.
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
March 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan has released a statement standing by his belief that Israel should drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza, even as Israel faces charges of genocide.
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
March 30 (UPI) -- Around 10,000 people showed up in Long Island Saturday for the funeral of slain New York police detective Jonathan Diller.
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
March 30 (UPI) -- AT&T said Saturday it is investigating a security breach after data from nearly 8 million current and 65 million former customers was leaked on the dark web.
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
7 hospitalized when United flight encounters 'severe turbulence' over N.J.
March 30 (UPI) -- Seven airline passengers were hospitalized after a United Airlines flight encountered "severe turbulence" while attempting to land in Newark's Liberty International Airport on Friday, local officials said.
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Extremely violent criminal' caught in Mexico after leaving a Calif. halfway house
March 30 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old man described by authorities as an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" and multiple escapee has been arrested in Mexico after a manhunt, California officials say.
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mass. 3-year-old found safe after alleged thief stole car with boy inside
March 30 (UPI) -- A missing 3-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Massachusetts is safe and a suspect is now in custody and charged with kidnapping, police have confirmed following a manhunt.
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tensions high at South Dakota state prison after 2 nights of disruptions
March 30 (UPI) -- Tensions are high at South Dakota's largest prison on Saturday after two nights of disruptions at the facility.
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
March 30 (UPI) -- Convicted Rust film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed must remain jailed while awaiting a sentencing hearing and can't have a retrial, a New Mexico judge has ruled.
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image on the back of a pickup truck depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Thousands turn out for funeral of slain N.Y. police detective Jonathan Diller
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
Convicted 'Rust' movie armorer denied retrial, release pending sentencing
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
AT&T investigating dark web data leak affecting 73 million customers
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Police raid Peruvian president's home in 'Rolexgate' investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement