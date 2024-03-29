Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. Virgin Hotels is partnering with Autism Double-Checked to expand services for neurodiverse travelers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Virgin Hotels is partnering with Autism Double-Checked to offer programs for neurodiverse travelers. Autism Double-Checked, founded in 2015, provides online autism awareness training and certification programs specifically designed to make autism inclusion easier for the travel industry. Advertisement

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels James Bermingham said the new partnership will help some 25 and 35 million people who are parents to one or more children with autism able to travel more.

"It is so important to us to provide a safe and accessible space that allows all individuals the freedom to travel with ease and partnering with Autism Doubled-Checked was an essential step for Virgin Hotels to make a significant difference and impact for neurodiverse travelers," he said in a statement. "With the in-depth training and resources they've provided our team members, we can now confidently offer neurodiverse travelers the tools they need to create invaluable memories."

Currently, four Virgin Hotels, in Nashville, New York, Dallas Chicago have been Autism Double-Checked certified. Virgin Hotels in New Orleans and Edinburgh are set to be certified in 2024.

Autism Double-Checked helps with features in a hotel to make a stay better for neurodiverse travelers by creating sensory-friendly areas and quiet spaces.

Virgin Hotels is also working with with Hidden Disabilities to allow teammates and guests to wear a sunflower lanyard that "indicates that they have a non-visible disability and may need more time, assistance or care."

In addition, Virgin Hotels launched Hotels with Heart, an initiative that offers reduced rates for practice stays at all Virgin Hotels with Autism Double-Checked certifications.

Virgin isn't the only resort or hospitality brand to accommodate neurodiverse travelers, Beaches resorts have been autism certified for years and resorts like Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas have built sensory breaks into several of the resort's attractions. Karisma Hotels and Resorts in Mexico staff is autism-certified and highly trained, offering a "autism concierge" who can assist with detailed planning and special requests.

Cruise lines have also moved towards providing more options and accommodations for neurodiverse customers. Royal Caribbean Ships launched Autism on the Seas, which provides a team of volunteers and staff to offer expedited boarding, a private muster drill, priority dinner seating and private activities with fewer crowds.