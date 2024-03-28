Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 9:23 AM

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried set to be sentenced for fraud

By Doug Cunningham
Former FTX CEO and convicted cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced Thursday for stealing $8 billion from customers of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded. In all, over $10 billion went missing, according to prosecutors. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Former FTX CEO and convicted cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced Thursday for stealing $8 billion from customers of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded. In all, over $10 billion went missing, according to prosecutors. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty on fraud charges related to the downfall of the failed cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried, 32, is set to appear in a Manhattan court, where Judge Lewis Kaplan will deliver the sentence.

Advertisement

He was convicted in November on two wire fraud conspiracy counts, two counts of wire fraud, one money-laundering conspiracy count, plus commodities fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

The wire fraud and money-laundering charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the other charges carry a maximum sentence of five years each.

Related

Prosecutors are calling for 40 to 50 years in prison, saying FTX customers lost a total of $8 billion, while FTX equity investors lost more than $1 billion. Lenders to Alameda, Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, also lost more than $1 billion.

Prosecutors point out that Bankman-Fried's victims include people who deposited their retirement funds with his company and people who lost their entire life savings.

Bankman-Fried, they said, "victimized tens of thousands of people and companies, across several continents, over a period of multiple years."

Advertisement

"He stole money from customers who entrusted it to him, he lied to investors, he sent fabricated documents to lenders, he pumped millions of dollars in illegal donations into our political system, and he bribed foreign officials. Each of these crimes is worthy of a lengthy sentence," prosecutors added.

Prosecutors said the lengthy sentence is justified, arguing in a court document that Bankman-Fried has "never accepted responsibility for what he has done."

"At no point has he shown any willingness to admit culpability for fraud and deceit or show genuine remorse for his conduct," they said.

After he was found guilty, attorney Mark S. Cohen said in a statement that Bankman-Fried "maintains his innocence" and would continue to fight the charges.

The defense is urging Kaplan to sentence Bankman-Fried to a range of 63 to 78 months because they argue victims may be able to get most of the lost money back.

Bankruptcy attorney Andrew Dietderich said that while there is still a lot of work and risk to get all money back to victims, the team leading the FTX bankruptcy estate has a "strategy to achieve it."

Citing a Delaware court filing, CNBC reported the FTX estate reached an agreement this week to sell a stake in artificial intelligence company Anthropic for $884 million.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
New breed of RV owners often shun conventional campgrounds
March 28 (UPI) -- With millions of new adventurers on the road just in the last few years, many travelers have driven past the traditional, crowded campground, setting up at breweries, farms and festivals, and even going off the grid.
First U.S. flights depart to Mexico's newest airport in Tulum
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
First U.S. flights depart to Mexico's newest airport in Tulum
March 28 (UPI) -- On Thursday morning, American Airlines made history as it took off for Mexico's newest airport in Tulum, making it the first U.S. carrier to travel there since the hub opened.
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
States moving to require schools to show inaccurate fetus video
CLIVE, Iowa, March 28 (UPI) -- At least four states are considering legislation to follow North Dakota in mandating the showing of an animated fetal development video in elementary schools. One of the suggested videos is rife with inaccuracies.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
March 28 (UPI) -- The Powerball grand jackpot skyrocketed to $935 million for its drawing on Saturday, the game's fifth-largest total ever, after no ticket matched the winning numbers on Wednesday's drawing.
Biden touts new rule to crack down on 'junk' health insurance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden touts new rule to crack down on 'junk' health insurance
March 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Thursday a new rule to crack down on so-called "junk" health insurance where companies provide inexpensive healthcare coverage from plans that provide few services.
Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman dies at 90
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman dies at 90
March 28 (UPI) -- Pioneering psychology scholar Daniel Kahneman, who won the Nobel Prize in economics for his work applying cognitive psychology to economic analysis, has died. He was 90 years old.
California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California man sentenced to 11 months over threatening calls to Pelosi, Mayorkas
March 28 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to nearly a year in prison for making threatening calls to Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. offers $10M reward for info on UnitedHealth hackers
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information identifying or locating any member of the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group that attacked U.S. insurance UnitedHealth Group in February.
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
March 27 (UPI) -- Longtime U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, and vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2000, has died at the age of 82. Lieberman died "due to complications from a fall," according to his family.
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chris Christie turns down No Labels third-party presidential run
March 27 (UPI) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has turned down a No Labels third party "unity" ticket, as the group searches for a candidate to run against Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement