U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 11:00 AM

U.S. economy grew more than first reported in 2023 fourth quarter

By Doug Cunningham
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday said the U.S. economy grew more than first reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. GDP was revised up to an annual rate of 3.4% in the quarter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday said the U.S. economy grew more than first reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. GDP was revised up to an annual rate of 3.4% in the quarter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew even more in the fourth quarter of 2023 than previously reported, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Thursday.

U.S. Gross Domestic Product was revised up to an annual rate of 3.4%, while personal income increased by $230.2 billion in the fourth quarter, up $10.7 billion from the previous estimate.

The increase in real GDP, adjusted for inflation, was 3.2%.

"The update primarily reflected upward revisions to consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by a downward revision to private inventory investment," the Commerce Department's BEA said in a statement.

Driving the revised real economic output were consumer spending increases, government spending, exports and fixed investments.

Even the previous estimate of a 2.5% GDP rise before this upward revision beat economic expectations for the 2023 fourth quarter.

Personal saving grew, too. It was up $6.3 billion to $815.5 billion. The saving rate climbed by one percent to 4.0%.

On top of the personal income and savings gains, domestic U.S. corporate profits increased by $5.9 billion, compared with a $9 billion rise in profits for the third quarter of 2023.

For 2023 as a whole, the BEA said, real gross output increased 2.1%, private goods-producing industries increased 2 % , private services-producing industries increased 2.1%, and government increased 2.2%.

"Overall, 17 of 22 industry groups contributed to the increase in real gross output," it said.

As for prices, the BEA said the price index for gross domestic purchases was up 1.9% in the fourth quarter while PCE, the personal consumption expenditures, increased 1.8%.

The PCE index excluding food and energy increased 2.0%.

