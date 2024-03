1 of 2 | Nashville police said Friday that the body of missing student Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River. Police said "no foul play trauma was observed." Photo courtesy of Nashville Police

March 22 (UPI) -- Nashville police said Riley Strain's body was found in the Cumberland River. The University of Missouri student went missing in Nashville on March 8 after a night of drinking with Delta Chi fraternity brothers. "The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown," Nashville police said on X. " No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending." Advertisement

Strain was last seen near the river.

The 22-year-old had been asked to leave Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar March 8 and went missing shortly thereafter.

Tennessee's Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it is investigating whether Strain was over-served alcohol. The final report on that investigation has not been released.

Strain was last seen on video during a brief interaction with a Nashville police officer, who spoke to him. The officer asked him how he was doing.

Strain replied, "I'm good, how are you?"

Strain's last cell phone ping was near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street in Nashville. His bank card was later found along the embankment of the Cumberland River.