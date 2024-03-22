Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2024 / 11:10 AM

Donald Trump says he has $500M cash, in contrast with attorney's bond claims

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump sits in New York State Supreme Court during his civil fraud trial on January 11. File Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI
Former President Donald Trump sits in New York State Supreme Court during his civil fraud trial on January 11. File Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Donald Trump posted on social media Friday that he has almost $500 million in cash. His attorneys have claimed he does not have the $454 million needed to satisfy the judgment in the New York civil fraud case against him.

Trump's claim contrasts sharply with the argument his attorneys have presented to the New York Court of Appeals.

Advertisement

"Through hard work, talent and luck, I currently have almost $500 million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for president," Trump posted Friday.

The former president's defense has attempted to buy him time to come up with the full bond by requesting a stay in the judgment. When that failed, they leaned on the argument that the penalty is excessive and impossible for Trump to pay.

Related

Trump doubled down on the criticism of the penalty, calling it a "shocking number" and "coupled with [Judge Arthur Engoron's] crazy interest demand."

Trump is meanwhile working on a deal to sell his social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, for an estimated $3 billion. The company owns the Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

Digital World Acquisition Corp. approved a merger with Trump's company on Friday. The group intends to take the media company public.

The merger is expected to be completed as early as next week. Trump has until Monday to pay the civil fraud judgment in full.

Trump will own 58.1% of the company that will be referred to as Trump Media and Technology Group, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the lock-up agreement prevents "significant shareholders" from selling or transferring their shares for six months.

The Trump Organization, the former president and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were found guilty of reporting fraudulent values for their assets, inflating those values by millions. They were ordered to pay $355 million with interest, which is estimated to total $454 million or more.

Donald Trump is also barred from doing business in New York for three years. His sons are barred for two years.

Despite Trump's claim that he would use his own money to fund his campaign, disclosures to the Federal Elections Commission show that he has not contributed since 2016. He gave $1 to WinRed in 2023, another $3 in 2022 and $38.50 in 2021. He made no contributions between November 2016 and January 2021.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

FAA warns of added traffic, delays associated with eclipse
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
FAA warns of added traffic, delays associated with eclipse
March 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is warning of travel disruptions surrounding the total solar eclipse on April 8.
FBI probing flight with blown-out door plug as 'possible crime'
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
FBI probing flight with blown-out door plug as 'possible crime'
March 22 (UPI) -- The 171 passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in January that suffered a sudden midair decompression when a fuselage panel unexpectedly blew out may have been the victims of a crime, according to the FBI.
Severe weather could bring tornadoes, snow to central U.S.
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Severe weather could bring tornadoes, snow to central U.S.
Severe weather will ramp up over the middle of the United States beginning on Palm Sunday and move east during part of the last week of March, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Missing student Riley Strain's body found in Tennessee's Cumberland River
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing student Riley Strain's body found in Tennessee's Cumberland River
March 22 (UPI) -- Nashville police said Riley Strain's body was found in the Cumberland River. The University of Missouri student went missing in Nashville on March 8 after a night of drinking with Delta Chi fraternity brothers.
Hot honey, exotic spices pushing pizza into new flavors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hot honey, exotic spices pushing pizza into new flavors
March 22 (UPI) -- At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, pizza lovers looked at new technology, sampled unique international toppings and found out what's trending for 2024: hot honey, chimichurri, gochujang and miso.
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots each approach $1 billion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots each approach $1 billion
March 22 (UPI) -- Powerball and Mega Millions are both offering record-setting totals over the weekend as the lottery players are hoping to capture the first matching tickets in the game in months.
House begins debate on $1.2T budget bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House begins debate on $1.2T budget bill
March 22 (UPI) -- The House and Senate are working to finalize the $ 1.2 trillion six-bill budget package before a Friday night deadline to keep most of the federal government running.
House Republicans sue 2 federal prosecutors to testify in Hunter Biden probe
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Republicans sue 2 federal prosecutors to testify in Hunter Biden probe
March 22 (UPI) -- House Republicans spearheading an impeachment probe into President Joe Biden have filed a lawsuit against two Justice Department prosecutors involved in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden.
Tennessee Gov. Lee signs first-in-nation bill to protect musicians from AI
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tennessee Gov. Lee signs first-in-nation bill to protect musicians from AI
March 22 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation to protect musicians from artificial intelligence, making it the first state in the nation to enact such a bill amid growing concerns about the advanced technology.
Appeals court orders review of jurors in Boston Marathon bomber trial for bias
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court orders review of jurors in Boston Marathon bomber trial for bias
March 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered the judge who oversaw the trial of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to investigate claims of juror bias. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement