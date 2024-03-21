Trending
U.S. News
March 21, 2024 / 3:51 PM

Prosecutors charge third man with murder in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

By Ehren Wynder
People look at the scene around Union Station after a shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in February. Three men and three minors now face charges related to the shooting, in which 20 people were injured and one woman was killed. the Jackson County prosecutor said all involved shooters are now in custody. File Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE
March 21 (UPI) -- A third man faces murder charges connected to the shooting that marred last month's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, authorities said Thursday.

Terry Young, 20, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, the Jackson County prosecutor's office told CBS News.

Two other adults, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, previously were charged with second degree murder, and two unidentified juveniles were charged separately in the case.

The Family Court Division of the 16th Judicial Circuit of Missouri also told local news Thursday that an unidentified 15-year-old faces one charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Family Court administrative judge will hear evidence in a certification hearing on whether the 15-year-old should stand trial as an adult. A date for the hearing has not been set.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing, and they expect additional charges.

Three other men face gun trafficking charges for illegally supplying the firearms to at least some of the men involved in the shooting.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother and local radio DJ, was killed in the shooting at the Chief's Super Bowl victory rally on Feb. 14. The incident left over 20 other people injured.

Prosecutors said the shooting was sparked by an argument Young and two other people had with another group of people.

Mays, who was in the other group, allegedly was the first person to pull out a gun, at which point Young pulled out his own gun. Surveillance footage from Union Station appeared to show Young firing a gun several times.

Miller is believed to have fired the shot that killed Lopez-Galvan.

"Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation ... has been taken into custody," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

Young is now in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

