March 21, 2024 / 1:59 PM

In Idaho, manhunt continues for violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice

By Doug Cunningham
1 of 2 | Skylar Meade, the escaped Idaho inmate, was described by police as a white supremacist affiliated with the Aryan Knights gang. A manhunt continued Thursday for Meade and alleged accomplice Nicholas Umphenour. Photo courtesy of Boise Police.

March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour entered its second day Thursday.

On Wednesday, three corrections officers were shot in Meade's escape in Boise, Idaho.

Police identified Umphenour as the suspected shooter who opened fire on officers as Meade was being transported from a hospital back to the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Police got a warrant for Umphenour's arrest on charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement, as well as aiding and abetting an escape.

Police said he is 5 foot 11 inches, about 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Meade was described by Idaho Department of Corrections Director Josh Tewalt as being affiliated with the gang Aryan Knights.

He is heavily tattooed and is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Boise police said the warrant for Umphenour carries a $2 million bond. He was identified as the suspected shooter after a BPD investigation.

Police identified the escape vehicle as a grey 2020 Honda Civic with license plate 2TDF43U.

Three IDOC officers were hit by gunfire during a 2:30 a.m. firefight that led to Meade's escape Wednesday

Umphenour allegedly shot two of the corrections officers. The third corrections officer was hit by a Boise police officer responding to the scene.

The officers survived but one is in critical but stable condition. One victim is in serious condition but has non-life threatening injuries, and the third officer also has non-life threatening injuries.

The ambush at Saint Alphonsus hospital happened as officers were transporting Meade back to IDOC.

He had 20 years left on a sentence for firing shots at law enforcement following a traffic stop and high-speed chase in 2017.

