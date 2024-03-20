Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 11:23 PM / Updated at 2:40 PM

Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to the press in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon. Yesterday, Tillis said he was threatened via voicemail over his support for a TikTok ban. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to the press in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon. Yesterday, Tillis said he was threatened via voicemail over his support for a TikTok ban. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday said he has received death threats over a bill that would force TikTok to end its Chinese ownership, releasing audio of the person threatening to shoot him if it passes.

The bill, House Resolution 7521, passed the House 352-65 last week and has been sent to the Senate where it remains unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote.

Advertisement

If enacted, though, the bill would force parent company ByteDance to sell off TikTok or have its platform banned in the United States over national security concerns. The bill specifically prohibits the distribution, maintenance or updating of "foreign adversary-controlled applications."

Tillis, a Republican for North Carolina, accused TikTok of spearheading a "misinformation campaign" to encourage users to petition members of Congress over the bill, and released a 27-second clip of a death threat that he said his office received Tuesday night.

Related

"Okay, listen. If you ban TikTok, I will find you and shoot you," the caller said before laughing. "That's people's job and that's my only entertainment. And, people make money off there, too, you know."

"I'm trying to get rich like that. Anyways I'll shoot you and find you and cut you into pieces," the person said before laughing again. "Bye."

Advertisement

Threatening to kill a member of Congress is a federal offense -- a fact that Tillis highlighted in releasing the audio.

"Callers like this who communicate threats against elected officials could be committing a federal crime," he said on X. "The Communist-Chinese-aligned company is proving just how dangerous their current ownership is."

"Great work, TikTok."

In response to the bill, TikTok has been using its platform to encourage users to contact their local representatives, according to a copy of the message distributed online by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

UPI has asked TikTok for comment.

TikTok has for years been a target of Republican suspicion over its potential national security risks due to it being owned by a Chinese company -- a suspicion that has grown more and more bipartisan.

According to Congress's website, H.R. 7521 has been received in the senate and has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Advertisement

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been noncommittal about when the bill will see the Senate floor.

"I'm talking to members of my caucus to decide the best path forward," he told reporters during a press conference Wednesday when asked about the bill.

Latest Headlines

Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
March 21 (UPI) -- Former Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff's deputy Brett McAlpin was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday. He was the fifth to be sentenced in the torture of two Black men in 2023.
NOAA seasonal outlook for U.S. calls for warmer spring, below-average flood risk
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
NOAA seasonal outlook for U.S. calls for warmer spring, below-average flood risk
March 21 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer-than-average spring for most of the United States.
Reddit begins trading on NYSE, launching IPO at $34 per share
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reddit begins trading on NYSE, launching IPO at $34 per share
March 21 (UPI) -- Social media platform Reddit launched an initial public offering on Thursday in the first major tech stock launch in five years.
In Idaho, manhunt continues for violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Idaho, manhunt continues for violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour entered its second day Thursday.
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has joined with 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market.
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
March 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump called proposals from the New York Attorney General to satisfy his bond judgment for civil fraud "impractical and unjust" in a filing on Thursday.
Best Buy to close up to 15 stores in 2025
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Best Buy to close up to 15 stores in 2025
March 21 (UPI) -- Electronics retail giant Best Buy will shut down 10-15 store locations by the end of 2025, according to CFO Matthew Bilunas.
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
March 21 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders early Thursday unveiled the text of a $1.2 trillion government funding deal to prevent a government shutdown this weekend.
Transportation Department launching probe of major airlines' privacy policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transportation Department launching probe of major airlines' privacy policies
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation said it is reviewing its privacy policies at the country's 10 largest airlines to make sure passenger information is not being deceptively sold or shared with third parties.
Enforcing Texas' new immigration law may be challenging, even for authorities that support it
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Enforcing Texas' new immigration law may be challenging, even for authorities that support it
March 21 (UPI) -- A new law allowing local authorities to deport migrants remains tied up in court. Even if it goes back into effect, logistical challenges could complicate enforcement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement