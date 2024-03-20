EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032

The EPA issued a new rule that could usher in the larger availability of electric vehicles on Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of Ford

March 20 (UPI) -- The White House released on Wednesday a finalized new Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating vehicles that leans heavily on a significant increase in electric and hybrid cars on the market in eight years. The new rule is pushing the auto industry to have 56% of the new vehicles on the market be electric and another 13% be hybrids. Advertisement

The rule change is vital to the Biden administration's plans to cut emissions in the United States with light vehicles comprising 17% of the gases.

"These standards will provide greater certainty for the auto industry, catalyzing private investment, creating good-paying union jobs, and invigorating and strengthening the U.S. auto industry," the EPA said.

"Over the next decade, the standards, paired with President Biden's historic investing in America agenda and investment in U.S. manufacturing, will set the U.S. auto sector on a trajectory for sustained growth."

Republicans are already pushing back on the rule with Sens. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, issuing a joint statement vowing to undo it.

"This rule is delusional," the senators said in a statement posted on Facebook. "This is the Biden administration's attempt to get rid of the internal combustion engine without congressional authority. Together, we will be introducing Congressional Review Act legislation to overturn Biden's EV mandate."