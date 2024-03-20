Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2024 / 1:52 PM

EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032

By Clyde Hughes
The EPA issued a new rule that could usher in the larger availability of electric vehicles on Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of Ford
The EPA issued a new rule that could usher in the larger availability of electric vehicles on Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of Ford

March 20 (UPI) -- The White House released on Wednesday a finalized new Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating vehicles that leans heavily on a significant increase in electric and hybrid cars on the market in eight years.

The new rule is pushing the auto industry to have 56% of the new vehicles on the market be electric and another 13% be hybrids.

Advertisement

The rule change is vital to the Biden administration's plans to cut emissions in the United States with light vehicles comprising 17% of the gases.

"These standards will provide greater certainty for the auto industry, catalyzing private investment, creating good-paying union jobs, and invigorating and strengthening the U.S. auto industry," the EPA said.

"Over the next decade, the standards, paired with President Biden's historic investing in America agenda and investment in U.S. manufacturing, will set the U.S. auto sector on a trajectory for sustained growth."

Republicans are already pushing back on the rule with Sens. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, issuing a joint statement vowing to undo it.

"This rule is delusional," the senators said in a statement posted on Facebook. "This is the Biden administration's attempt to get rid of the internal combustion engine without congressional authority. Together, we will be introducing Congressional Review Act legislation to overturn Biden's EV mandate."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Daniel Opdyke Wednesday became the third member of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men.
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be a bad year for allergies due to the weather.
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge allows appeal of ruling keeping DA on Donald Trump election case
March 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County, Ga., Judge Scott McAfee will allow former President Donald Trump and others to immediately appeal his decision to allow Fani Willis to remain on the election subversion case.
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of presidential race, finishes third in Fla. primary
March 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' White House aspirations were put on hold when he suspended his campaign in January. On Tuesday, he came in third place in his home state's Republican primary.
Georgia set to move ahead with execution of Willie James Pye
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia set to move ahead with execution of Willie James Pye
March 20 (UPI) -- Georgia officials refused to stop the planned Wednesday night execution of a man convicted in the 1993 death of his former girlfriend after his attorney filed for clemency because of his intellectual disability.
PACS, investors are biggest donors to Joe Biden, Donald Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PACS, investors are biggest donors to Joe Biden, Donald Trump
March 20 (UPI) -- With the field for the November presidential election narrowed to a rematch of 2020 between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, campaign donors have a clearer picture of where to put their money.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no winner Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $977 million after no winner Tuesday
March 20 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions grand prize lottery soared to $977 million after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, officials said.
Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon
March 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting is being watched closely by economists and consumers alike for signs of possible interest rate cuts, and the decision will be released in the afternoon.
Intel gets $8.5 billion in CHIPS funding for semiconductor expansion in four states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Intel gets $8.5 billion in CHIPS funding for semiconductor expansion in four states
March 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce in Arizona where $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans to Intel to expand its facilities in four states to boost the country's domestic chips supply chain.
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal appeals court blocks Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants
March 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court late Tuesday blocked a Texas law permitting state police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
After merger failure, JetBlue now says it will cut back flights, routes
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
Customs officials warn about risks of popular Easter egg tradition on Southwest border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement