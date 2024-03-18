Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 18, 2024 / 7:20 PM

Pioneering Gemini, Apollo astronaut Thomas Stafford dies at 93

Former test pilot also commanded NASA's Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975

By Mike Heuer
Astronaut Thomas P. Stafford (top) and cosmonaut Aleksei A. Leonov look through a hatchway leading from the Apollo Docking Module to the Soyuz Orbital Module during the first American and Russian joint space mission in 1975. File Photo by NASA
1 of 4 | Astronaut Thomas P. Stafford (top) and cosmonaut Aleksei A. Leonov look through a hatchway leading from the Apollo Docking Module to the Soyuz Orbital Module during the first American and Russian joint space mission in 1975. File Photo by NASA

March 18 (UPI) -- Former Gemini and Apollo 10 astronaut Thomas Stafford died at his home in Indian Harbor, Fla., on Monday, NASA said. He was 93.

Stafford, a retired Air Force lieutenant general, was a test pilot during the early days of the U.S. space program, flew on the first Apollo-Soyuz mission and was head of NASA's astronaut office in the early 1970s, as well.

Advertisement

"Today, Gen. Tom Stafford went to the eternal heavens, which he so courageously explored as a Gemini and Apollo astronaut, as well as a peacemaker in the Apollo-Soyuz mission," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement posted on the NASA website.

"Those of us privileged to know him are very sad but grateful we knew a giant," Nelson said. "Tom was critical to the earliest successes of our nation's space program and was instrumental in developing space as a model for international cooperation."

Advertisement

Stafford flew NASA's first space rendezvous on the Gemini 6 mission in 1965 and, Nelson said, in 1966 used pencil and paper to pilot the Gemini 9 mission back to Earth when a guidance system malfunctioned while in orbit.

Stafford also commanded the Apollo 10 mission in 1969. That mission, in which he and astronaut Gene Cernan flew less then 10 miles above the lunar surface, enabled the subsequent successful Apollo 11 moon landing later that year.

During Apollo 10's re-entry, Stafford, Cernan and John Young established a human speed record of 24,791 mph, equal to about 7 miles per second. The speed record still stands, according to the Stafford Air & Space Museum.

Young died at age 87 in 2018.

Stafford also commanded NASA's Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975 that was the first international spacecraft rendezvous, and he became close friends with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Alexei Leonov. When Leonov died in 2019, Stafford delivered the eulogy during his state funeral in Russia.

Stafford was made brigadier general in 1975, which made him the first astronaut to achieve that rank, and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in the Apollo-Soyuz mission that year.

Advertisement

The Apollo-Soyuz mission is viewed by many the first step leading to the eventual end of the Cold War, and it made Stafford the only U.S. general to fly in space.

Before joining NASA, Stafford was an Air Force test pilot and flew more than 100 different types of aircraft during his career with the Air Force and NASA. He was a graduate of the U.S Naval Academy, where he graduated in the top 1% of his class and afterward transferred to the Air Force, according to KFOR4.

After leaving NASA following the Apollo-Soyuz mission, Stafford rejoined the Air Force, received more promotions, and became commander of Area 51 in the Nevada desert and later led the Air Force Research & Development and Acquisition wing in the Pentagon until his retirement in 1979.

Under Stafford's watch, the Air Force developed some of the nation's most significant aircraft, including the F-15 and F-16 fighters, the A-10 Warthog and the B-1B bomber. He also spurred development of stealth technology and created the specs for the F-117 Stealth Fighter and the B-2 Stealth Bomber, which earned him recognition as the "father of stealth."

Stafford was born in Weatherford, Okla., in 1930, where his namesake air and space museum is located. U.S. senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mulling and Representative Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, expressed their sadness at Stafford's passing in statements published by local media.

Advertisement

No cause of death has been announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court refuses appeal by former N.M. official convicted in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Supreme Court refuses appeal by former N.M. official convicted in Jan. 6 riots
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the case of a former New Mexico county official, Couy Griffin, who was ordered to step down after being convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
March 18 (UPI) -- Severe symptoms from the mysterious "Havana syndrome," suffered by U.S. diplomats and military personnel overseas, show no evidence of having caused brain injury, according to new research.
New White House initiative expands research into health issues specifically affecting women
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New White House initiative expands research into health issues specifically affecting women
March 18 (UPI) -- A lack of scientific and biomedical research on women spurred President Joe Biden to establish the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research in an executive order issued Monday.
At White House, VP Kamala Harris to talk immigration strategy with Guatemalan president
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At White House, VP Kamala Harris to talk immigration strategy with Guatemalan president
March 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo at the White House later this month to discuss economic opportunities and immigration challenges.
U.K. media company Minute Media acquires Sports Illustrated publishing rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.K. media company Minute Media acquires Sports Illustrated publishing rights
March 18 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated intellectual property rights holder Authentic Brands Group has reached a deal to keep the legacy publication afloat.
Ex-Texas energy exec pleads guilty to $5.5 million in kickbacks to brokerage firm
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Texas energy exec pleads guilty to $5.5 million in kickbacks to brokerage firm
March 18 (UPI) -- A former Texas energy executive entered into a plea deal last week in connection with a $5.5 million kickback scheme that included employer insider trading.
EPA finalizes rule banning ongoing use of asbestos
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA finalizes rule banning ongoing use of asbestos
March 18 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday took steps to finalize a ban on the ongoing use of the toxic Asbestos substance in an effort to cut back cancer diagnoses.
Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers union
March 18 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee-based Volkswagen plant on Monday took the needed steps to join the United Auto Workers union in what is the last global VW auto plant to organize.
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on social media moderation
March 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh in on social media moderation on Monday and if the federal government should have any power in swaying the platforms in taking down what it believes is false or misleading content.
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TikTok users urge Congress to avoid ban in addressing security concerns
March 18 (UPI) -- TikTok users who rely on the video platform to showcase their art, promote their brand, connect with other people and even earn a living are asking Congress to find another way to address data security issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Donald Trump cannot pay $454M bond for civil judgment, attorneys say
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
Suspect in New Mexico state trooper killing arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement