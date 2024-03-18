1 killed, 2 wounded in Jacksonville Beach shooting

March 18 (UPI) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in the bar district of Florida's Jacksonville Beach on Sunday night, according to authorities who were searching for multiple suspects.

Little information on the shooting was released to the public, but Jacksonville Beach Police Department spokeswoman Tonya Tator told reporters that it happened "out in the open" in the downtown area of Jacksonville Beach, which is located just east of Jacksonville.

"We're still looking for suspects," she said in a press conference.

"We believe there are [multiple suspects], but that's what we're still trying to figure out."

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Of the three victims, one was deceased and two were listed in stable condition, she said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department had issued a shelter in place order at about 8 p.m., stating in a statement that officers were dealing with "an active shooter incident." Shortly before 11 p.m., the order was lifted.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffmann said the shooting happened during a busy weekend in the city that included spring break, St. Patrick's Day and the Players Championship golf event.

"We have a lot going on out here so the fact that we had a couple of bad actors out here that really made a dangerous situation for everyone is extremely tragic and unfortunate," she told reporters in a separate press conference.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 3,200 gun-related deaths in the United States so far this year.

This is a developing story.