Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2024 / 3:12 PM

Commission: 'Abdication' of law enforcement allowed Maine mass shootings

By Mike Heuer
Robert Card, 40, is seen in an image from surveillance footage during the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25. Local authorities had enough evidence to confiscate Card's firearms before the rampage, investigators have found. File Photo courtesy of Maine State Police
Robert Card, 40, is seen in an image from surveillance footage during the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25. Local authorities had enough evidence to confiscate Card's firearms before the rampage, investigators have found. File Photo courtesy of Maine State Police | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's officials could have arrested Maine mass shooter Robert Card Jr. and confiscated his firearms six weeks before he killed 18 and injured 13 others in an October rampage, an independent commission has found.

The ad hoc independent commission appointed by Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Friday released an initial summary of its investigation and concluded the local police had probable cause to apply Maine's yellow flag law to confiscate Card's firearms and take him into protective custody.

Advertisement

Instead, Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Dept. investigating officer Sgt. Aaron Skolfield only made "limited attempts" to meet with Card, didn't look up prior complaint information against him, and didn't contact the person whom Card allegedly assaulted, the commission said in its report.

Skolfield also failed to seek help from prosecutors or other law enforcement agencies regarding how to proceed with the matter, they found.

Related

"Skolfield, responding to a report that Mr. Card was suffering from some sort of mental health crisis, had recently assaulted a friend, had threatened to shoot up the Saco Armory and harm others, and was in possession of numerous firearms, should have realized that he had probable cause to start the yellow flag process," the authors wrote.

Advertisement

Card's actions should have triggered enforcement of Maine's yellow flag law, but the investigator instead relied on Card's family members to remove his firearms.

"The decision to turn over the responsibility for removing Mr. Card's firearms to Mr. Card's family was an abdication of law enforcement's responsibility," the commissioners said. "This decision shifted what is and was a law enforcement responsibility onto civilians who have neither the legal authority to begin the yellow flag process nor any legal authority to seize weapons."

Maine's yellow flag law was enacted in 2019 and enables police to confiscate a person's firearms and take that person into protective custody for further assessment by a medical practitioner.

The commissioners said the sheriff's department didn't follow up on the matter to make sure Card's family had removed and secured his firearms.

Card, 40, was an Army reservist who killed 18 during a pair of mass shootings in a Lewiston bar and at a bowling alley on Oct. 25. Police found him dead from gunshot wound several days later.

An autopsy showed he had suffered a traumatic brain injury some time before the mass shootings.

Latest Headlines

Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police I.D. suspect wanted in slaying of New Mexico trooper on I-40
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday named a suspect in the killing of a New Mexico police officer Justin Hare, who was slain while assisting a motorist along Interstate 40.
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Energy Department grants $2.26B loan for Nevada lithium project
March 16 (UPI) -- Lithium Americas has received conditional approval for a multi-billion-dollar loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund a massive development project in Nevada.
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Univ. of Maryland lifts ban on frat, sorority events after misconduct investigation
March 16 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has lifted restrictions on 32 fraternities and sororities after it completed investigation into hazing accusations.
Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago to start evicting migrants from city shelters under amended policy
March 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago will begin evicting migrants staying in the city's shelters this weekend, following through on Mayor Brandon Johnson's amended policy under which only adults will be removed.
Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Residents of suburban Phila. urged to shelter in place as cops hunt gunman
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia were urged to shelter in place on Saturday, canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities as police sought a suspected wanted in connection with a triple homicide.
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors want Bankman-Fried to serve more than 40 years
March 16 (UPI) -- Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should serve between 40 and 50 years in prison, prosecutors in New York contend in their sentencing recommendation.
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tip leads to mother's arrest 2 years after boy's body found in suitcase in Indiana
March 16 (UPI) -- A tip has led to the arrest in California of the mother of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in an Indiana field two years ago, according to Indiana State Police.
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami Beach police enforce midnight spring break curfew
March 16 (UPI) -- Police in Miami Beach started enforcing a new curfew at midnight Saturday, implemented by the city over concerns caused by the massive influx of spring break revelers.
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
March 16 (UPI) -- A post-flight inspection of a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 discovered a missing external panel on the underside of the aircraft after it landing at its destination in Oregon, airline officials say.
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
March 15 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro filed a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court Friday, just days before his scheduled prison sentence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
External panel found missing after United Airlines flight lands in Oregon
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement