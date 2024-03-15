Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2024 / 3:42 PM

Supreme Court declines to lift ban on drag show on Texas college campus

By Ehren Wynder
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (pictured speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February) said drag shows could be in violation of West Texas A&amp;M's policy prohibiting "disruptive, lewd or indecent" behavior. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (pictured speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February) said drag shows could be in violation of West Texas A&M's policy prohibiting "disruptive, lewd or indecent" behavior. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from an LGBTQ student group to host a drag show on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

The student group, Spectrum WT, had filed an emergency petition with the court after the public university banned the performance on campus. The group claims the ban violates the First Amendment.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court's decision on Friday does not close the case, but it means the group likely will not be able to host the event at an on-campus facility on March 22 while litigation continues.

The court did not explain its decision, and there were no noted dissents.

Related

Spectrum WT's attorney J.T. Morris told NBC News the group will continue to protest the ban, with oral arguments to be heard April 29 in the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals next month.

Litigation has been pending for over a year and was originally filed last year after university President Walter Wendler blocked a similar event at Legacy Hall, a performance space that had hosted drag shows in the past, the plaintiff's argued.

The student group sued, seeking an injunction, and moved the show off campus when it did not receive one.

Advertisement

Wendler, at the time, described drag performances as "derisive, divisive and demoralizing" and argued they "stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others."

Spectrum WT said its intent was to show support for the LGBTQ community with an "PG-13" event that was not lewd or profane. Minors could attend if accompanied by a parent.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk noted the point of minors attending the performance when he ruled in favor of the university.

"When children are involved," Kacsmaryk wrote, "the calculation changes."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton noted drag shows could be in violation of West Texas A&M's policy prohibiting "disruptive, lewd or indecent" behavior.

He also said the group waited too long to seek Supreme Court intervention.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar affirm support for Ukraine, Gaza
March 15 (UPI) -- Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the White House to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Public opinion of Biden has waned in Ireland over his stance on Israel.
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
March 15 (UPI) -- A New Mexico trooper was shot and killed Friday on I-40 near Tucumcari, according to New Mexico State Police. The suspect was still at large late Friday morning local time.
Judge: DA Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump election case, but not lead prosecutor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge: DA Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump election case, but not lead prosecutor
March 15 (UPI) -- Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the election subversion case against Donald Trump and co-defendants -- if the lead prosecutor withdraws.
Supreme Court rules on government officials blocking constituents on social media
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court rules on government officials blocking constituents on social media
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday handed down a new legal test spelling out when public officials may or may not block members of the public on social media accounts.
White House counsel calls for end of House GOP Biden impeachment effort
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House counsel calls for end of House GOP Biden impeachment effort
March 15 (UPI) -- In a Friday letter White House counsel Ed Siskel told House Speaker Mike Johnson it's clear that the House Republican impeachment effort against President Joe Biden is over.
Biden administration announces plans to eliminate 'junk fees' in higher education
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration announces plans to eliminate 'junk fees' in higher education
March 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday said it will take new steps to crack down on so-called "junk" fees that can cost students billions but often have little explanation.
Emergencies involving Boeing airliners trigger corrective actions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Emergencies involving Boeing airliners trigger corrective actions
March 15 (UPI) -- Boeing has had a bad week. Three passenger airliners experienced emergencies as the company is being investigated for a blown out door plug that has raised concerns over safety in the manufacturing process.
FDA warns of oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA warns of oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
March 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people from Texas to New England to avoid oysters that were harvested by Connecticut firm Norm Bloom & Sons after they were linked to a norovirus outbreak.
Uber, Lyft threaten to leave Minneapolis after veto of minimum wage bill overridden
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uber, Lyft threaten to leave Minneapolis after veto of minimum wage bill overridden
March 15 (UPI) -- Uber and Lyft said they plan to leave Minneapolis on May 1 after its city council overrode a veto of a bill that passed a minimum wage increase for rideshare drivers during a meeting on Thursday.
2 dead, multiple injured as tornadoes tear through Ohio, Indiana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 dead, multiple injured as tornadoes tear through Ohio, Indiana
March 15 (UPI) -- Tornadoes tore through multiple states Thursday night, killing at least two people in Ohio and injuring several people in Indiana.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement