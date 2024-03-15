Trending
U.S. News
March 15, 2024 / 7:56 AM

Uber, Lyft threaten to leave Minneapolis after veto of minimum wage bill overridden

By Clyde Hughes
Uber and Lyft threatened to leave Minneapolis on May 1 after the city council overrode Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a proposal that would pay drivers the equivalent of the city's more than $15 minimum wage. File Photo by Raysonho/Wikimedia Commons
Uber and Lyft threatened to leave Minneapolis on May 1 after the city council overrode Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a proposal that would pay drivers the equivalent of the city's more than $15 minimum wage. File Photo by Raysonho/Wikimedia Commons

March 15 (UPI) -- Uber and Lyft said they plan to leave Minneapolis after its city council overrode a veto of a bill that passed a minimum wage increase for rideshare drivers during a meeting on Thursday.

Both rideshare companies said they plan to leave Minneapolis on May 1, when the ordinance aimed at paying drivers the equivalent of the city's $15.57 hourly minimum wage takes effect.

Uber said it would not only cut off service to Minneapolis but the entire metro area.

"We are disappointed the council chose to ignore the data and kick Uber out of the Twin Cities, putting 10,000 people out of work and leaving many stranded," the company said. "But we know that by working together with all stakeholders -- drivers, riders and state leaders -- we can achieve comprehensive statewide legislation that guarantees drivers a fair minimum wage, protects their independence and keeps rideshare affordable."

Lyft also said it would leave Minneapolis but did not

"This [city minimum wage] ordinance is deeply flawed and the rates it set are far higher than what the state's study suggested," a Lyft statement said. "We support a minimum earning for drivers, but it should be done in an honest way that keeps the service affordable for riders."

A super-majority of the city council rejected threats, saying the metro area, which is hosting the Big Ten basketball tournament and the former home of a Super Bowl, is too lucrative for them to be serious.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who had vetoed the bill, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, charged that the threat is real and service stoppage would harm everyday residents who have come to depend on the apps.

The council's plan calls for a minimum of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute. Frey asked for drivers to get a $1.20 per mile minimum and 35 cents per minute.

The council, which voted 10-3 to override Frey's veto, said their decision was based on the support of its large East African immigrant community, where many serve as drivers and felt used by the rideshare companies.

"Today's vote showed Uber and Lyft and the mayor that the Minneapolis city council will not allow the East African community or any other community to be exploited by cheap labor," council member Jamal Osman said after the vote.

Frey said while he supports a minimum wage for drivers but did not think the current legislation took in a state study about what would be a fair standard.

Last May, Walz vetoed legislation that would have required a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. Walz said he wants to continue to work with the rideshare companies and drivers to create a law that's beneficial to both.

