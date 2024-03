Peter Navarro, an adviser to former president Donald Trump, speaks to the press after being found guilty of contempt of Congress in September. Navarro must report to federal prison on March 19 after a panel of judges rejected his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his conviction. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro must report to prison after a panel of judges rejected his bid to delay his sentence. Three federal appeals court judges ruled Navarro had "not shown that his appeal presents substantial questions of law" that could result in his conviction being overturned. Advertisement

Navarro, who served as a trade adviser to Trump, was ordered to report to federal prison in Miami by 2 p.m. on March 19. His lawyers have indicated he will appeal his case to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department in 2022 charged Navarro with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a Jan 6. select committee relating to his involvement in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He was found guilty on both counts in September.

He has attempted to hold off his sentencing while he appeals the ruling, arguing that former President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege to prevent him from testifying or handing over documents to the Jan. 6 committee, but U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected his argument, noting Navarro presented no evidence Trump had done so.

The appeals court panel determined that even if Navarro had executive privilege, it would not undermine his conviction since such a claim would be overridden by the committee's "imperative need for evidence."

Navarro is the second former Trump adviser convicted on federal charges for defying the Jan. 6 committee and will likely be the first to serve prison time. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was convicted in 2022, but a separate judge in the case ruled Bannon could remain free pending appeal.