Best Buy recalls almost 190K Insignia air fryers after fire reports

Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

March 14 (UPI) -- Best Buy is recalling almost 190,000 Insignia air fryers over reports the devices had overheated or caused the glass to shatter. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), out of 24 reported incidents, six have included air fryers catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported. Advertisement

According to a recall statement issued by the CPSC, the air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break during use. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

The recall covers approximately 187,400 units in the United States and another 99,000 that were sold in Canada.

This recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with model numbers:

NS-AF34D2

NS-AF5DSS2

NS-AF5MSS2

NS-AF8DBD2

NS-AF10DBK2

NS-AF10DSS2

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens. The company advised people not to return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores.

Customers can contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer to receive a refund.

In December of 2023, more than 300,000 units encompassing two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer, imported from China by the firm Empower Brands were recalled.

In 2022, Best Buy issued a recall for around 635,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens sold in the United States, with an additional 137,000 recalled in Canada.