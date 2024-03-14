Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2024 / 3:54 PM

Best Buy recalls almost 190K Insignia air fryers after fire reports

By Dana Forsythe
Though no injuries have been reported, Best Buy is recalling almost 190,000 Insignia air fryers over reports the devices had overheated. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Though no injuries have been reported, Best Buy is recalling almost 190,000 Insignia air fryers over reports the devices had overheated. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

March 14 (UPI) -- Best Buy is recalling almost 190,000 Insignia air fryers over reports the devices had overheated or caused the glass to shatter. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), out of 24 reported incidents, six have included air fryers catching fire.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Advertisement

According to a recall statement issued by the CPSC, the air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break during use. Additionally, the air fryer ovens can overheat and the glass on the door can shatter, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

The recall covers approximately 187,400 units in the United States and another 99,000 that were sold in Canada.

This recall involves Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with model numbers:

  • NS-AF34D2
  • NS-AF5DSS2
  • NS-AF5MSS2
  • NS-AF8DBD2
  • NS-AF10DBK2
  • NS-AF10DSS2

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens. The company advised people not to return the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens to Best Buy stores.

Customers can contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or register online at https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer to receive a refund.

Advertisement

In December of 2023, more than 300,000 units encompassing two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer, imported from China by the firm Empower Brands were recalled.

In 2022, Best Buy issued a recall for around 635,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens sold in the United States, with an additional 137,000 recalled in Canada.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wildfire responses from federal agencies need to be reformed, Senate panel told
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Wildfire responses from federal agencies need to be reformed, Senate panel told
WASHINGTON, March 14 (UPI) -- With approximately 70,000 wildfires a year since 1983, federal agencies told U.S. senators on Thursday that emergency responses must be reformed to better aid affected communities.
Manhattan DA 'does not oppose' 30-day delay in Donald Trump hush-money trial
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Manhattan DA 'does not oppose' 30-day delay in Donald Trump hush-money trial
March 14 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg signaled Thursday that he is open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's hush-money trial for up to 30 days.
Federal appeals court rules Trump adviser Peter Navarro must report to prison
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Federal appeals court rules Trump adviser Peter Navarro must report to prison
March 14 (UPI) -- Former Trump administration Trade Adviser Peter Navarro must report to prison after a panel of judges rejected his bid to delay his sentence.
VA announces plan to house 41,000 homeless veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA announces plan to house 41,000 homeless veterans
March 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced a plan to provide housing for at least 41,000 veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
Joe Biden 'heartbroken' over death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden 'heartbroken' over death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed heartbreak over the death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict and said more must be done to end discrimination and the suicide crisis among nonbinary and transgender youth.
Senators meet with celebrity Chef Jose Andres to discuss global food aid efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators meet with celebrity Chef Jose Andres to discuss global food aid efforts
March 14 (UPI) -- Senators Peter Welch D-Vt., and Chris Coons, D-Del., hosted a Capitol Hill briefing with World Central Kitchen Founder and Chief Chef Jose Andres Thursday on how to get food aid into Gaza, Haiti and Ukraine.
Judge to rule 'promptly' on Donald Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge to rule 'promptly' on Donald Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in a hearing Thursday she will rule promptly on Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the classified documents case against him in Florida.
After 'beautiful facelift,' British Airways Concorde returns to Intrepid Museum in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After 'beautiful facelift,' British Airways Concorde returns to Intrepid Museum in NYC
March 14 (UPI) -- The iconic British Airways Concorde aircraft returned to its home in New York City Thursday with a fresh coat of paint.
Bishops warn political divisions, rhetoric put houses of worship in danger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bishops warn political divisions, rhetoric put houses of worship in danger
March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Conference of Bishops and other religious leaders are warning of the potential danger of attacks on houses of worship amid political divisions over wars abroad and social issues at home.
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee authorities investigating whether missing student was over-served
March 14 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Thursday it's looking to whether missing Nashville college student Riley Strain was over-served before disappearing Friday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
Judge to rule 'promptly' on Donald Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case
Judge to rule 'promptly' on Donald Trump's motion to dismiss classified documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement