Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire

March 13 (UPI) -- Former UFC star Mark Coleman is "currently battling for his life," after rescuing his parents from a fire at their Ohio home, authorities said Wednesday.

"As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, Hammer," Coleman's daughter Morgan Coleman wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer," Morgan Coleman said.

"He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," she continued.

Fellow UFC fighter Dan Severn told The Athletic that he wasn't surprised that Coleman had acted to save his parents.

"Please join me in sending prayers and our best wishes to my friend Mark Coleman," Severn posted to X Tuesday. "He bravely rescued his parents from a fire in their home and is now in critical condition in the hospital."

CNN reports that Coleman's other daughter, Kenzie, posted an Instagram story saying that her father's dog Hammer had saved his life by waking him up during the fire.