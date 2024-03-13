Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2024 / 5:22 PM

Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire

By Patrick Hilsman

March 13 (UPI) -- Former UFC star Mark Coleman is "currently battling for his life," after rescuing his parents from a fire at their Ohio home, authorities said Wednesday.

"As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, Hammer," Coleman's daughter Morgan Coleman wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Advertisement

"He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer," Morgan Coleman said.

"He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," she continued.

Fellow UFC fighter Dan Severn told The Athletic that he wasn't surprised that Coleman had acted to save his parents.

"Please join me in sending prayers and our best wishes to my friend Mark Coleman," Severn posted to X Tuesday. "He bravely rescued his parents from a fire in their home and is now in critical condition in the hospital."

CNN reports that Coleman's other daughter, Kenzie, posted an Instagram story saying that her father's dog Hammer had saved his life by waking him up during the fire.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. deploys Marines anti-terrorism team to Haiti to secure embassy amid gang violence
March 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marines has sent its anti-terrorism security team to Haiti to protect the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, amid escalating gang violence and the country's transition to a new prime minister.
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities
March 13 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five U.S. cities started wearing body cameras Wednesday as required by an executive order from President Joe Biden.
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons
March 13 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday a plan to issue sweeping pardons for all marijuana possession convictions in the state.
Michigan school shooting: James Crumbley trial rests without his testimony
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan school shooting: James Crumbley trial rests without his testimony
March 13 (UPI) -- The prosecution and the defense wrapped up their cases Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley without his testimony. He's the father of Oxford Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Gallup: LGBTQ+ identification in U.S. rises to 7.6%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gallup: LGBTQ+ identification in U.S. rises to 7.6%
March 13 (UPI) -- A Gallup survey released Wednesday shows 7.6% of U.S. adults now identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other sexual orientations beside heterosexual.
After depressed stock prices this fiscal year, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin steps down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After depressed stock prices this fiscal year, Petco CEO Ron Coughlin steps down
March 13 (UPI) -- Petco announced Wednesday that CEO Ron Coughlin has left the company.
Hunter Biden declines to testify in public hearing on GOP impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hunter Biden declines to testify in public hearing on GOP impeachment inquiry
March 13 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden's attorney told House Republicans Wednesday that his client 'declines your invitation to this carnival side show" and will not appear at a March 20 public impeachment hearing.
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
March 13 (UPI) -- Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41 counts against Donald Trump and other defendants in the election subversion case in Fulton County, Ga., on Wednesday.
House passes bill aiming to force TikTok to end Chinese ownership
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes bill aiming to force TikTok to end Chinese ownership
March 13 (UPI) -- A bill that would ban the TikTok app from U.S. app stores unless it is sold by Chinese company ByteDance was passed by the House Wednesday on a 352-65 vote.
Dollar Tree to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores; posts $1.89B fourth quarter loss
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dollar Tree to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores; posts $1.89B fourth quarter loss
March 13 (UPI) -- Dollar Tree said Wednesday it will shutdown 1,000 Family Dollar stores as it reported an operating loss of $1.89 billion for the fourth quarter ending Feb. 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement