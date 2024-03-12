Colorado's Rep. Ken Buck to resign before end of term

March 12 (UPI) -- Rep Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will resign before the end of his term, reducing the GOP's majority in Congress.
"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past nine years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years," Buck wrote in a statement posted to X Tuesday. "Today I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of the week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."