Colorado's Rep. Ken Buck to resign before end of term

March 12 (UPI) -- Rep Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will resign before the end of his term, reducing the GOP's majority in Congress. "It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past nine years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years," Buck wrote in a statement posted to X Tuesday. "Today I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of the week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family." Advertisement

In November, Buck announced that he would not seek re-election due to disagreements with fellow Republicans.

"Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen," Buck said in a statement posted to YouTube in November.

Buck's departure will trigger a special election in Colorado that will be held within 90 days.

Buck's departure would reduce the Republican majority in Congress to 218 seats vs. the Democrats' 213 seats.

After announcing his decision, Buck told CNN that Congress was "devoted to bickering and nonsense."

