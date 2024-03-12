Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2024 / 5:07 PM

Colorado's Rep. Ken Buck to resign before end of term

By Patrick Hilsman
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will leave Congress before the end of his term, reducing a slim Republican majority. File Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will leave Congress before the end of his term, reducing a slim Republican majority. File Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Rep Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will resign before the end of his term, reducing the GOP's majority in Congress.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past nine years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years," Buck wrote in a statement posted to X Tuesday. "Today I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of the week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family."

Advertisement

In November, Buck announced that he would not seek re-election due to disagreements with fellow Republicans.

"Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen," Buck said in a statement posted to YouTube in November.

Buck's departure will trigger a special election in Colorado that will be held within 90 days.

Buck's departure would reduce the Republican majority in Congress to 218 seats vs. the Democrats' 213 seats.

After announcing his decision, Buck told CNN that Congress was "devoted to bickering and nonsense."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
March 12 (UPI) -- The police chief of Uvalde, Texas, Daniel Rodriguez, who was out of state during the mass shooting nearly two years ago at Robb Elementary School, announced Tuesday he will resign his position next month.
White House unveils $300M Ukraine aid package that uses U.S. weapons stockpiles
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
White House unveils $300M Ukraine aid package that uses U.S. weapons stockpiles
March 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled plans to provide a further $300 in military aid for Ukraine's war with Russia.
House panel spars over Joe Biden's memory, handling of documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House panel spars over Joe Biden's memory, handling of documents
March 12 (UPI) -- House Republicans focused on President Joe Biden's memory during a committee hearing on Tuesday. Democrats drew on the differences between his handling of classified information and that of former President Donald Trump.
Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in call for Joe Biden to ensure aid reaches Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in call for Joe Biden to ensure aid reaches Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- Eight senators on Tuesday issued a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to "enforce federal law" by requiring Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to stop restricting humanitarian aid access to Gaza."
Supreme Court continues pause on stringent new Texas immigration law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court continues pause on stringent new Texas immigration law
March 12 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito placed the latest hold on Texas's law that would have allowed the state to arrest and prosecute individuals for allegedly crossing the border illegally.
Henry Cuellar launches new border security group for Democrats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Henry Cuellar launches new border security group for Democrats
WASHINGTON, March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas launched a Democratic working group on border security Tuesday, hoping to counter the Republican claims that Democrats are unwilling to address the issue.
Tesla Autopilot, others test 'poor' in self-driving safety study
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla Autopilot, others test 'poor' in self-driving safety study
March 12 (UPI) -- Tesla Autopilot and 10 other advanced driver assistance or self-driving systems tested by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety earned "poor" safety ratings.
Tornadoes, hail, high winds: 60M brace for severe weather
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tornadoes, hail, high winds: 60M brace for severe weather
The same storm system destined to dump feet of snow on Colorado will spin out severe weather from Wednesday to Friday to more than 60 million people from the Plains to the Midwest and Southeast.
Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months
March 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased 3.2% over the past year, remaining stubbornly higher than the Federal Reserve benchmark of 2%, but likely not enough to spark an interest rate increase, the Labor Department reported.
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
March 12 (UPI) -- American lottery games Mega Millions and Powerball will be offering jackpots totaling a combined $1.294 billion in their next two drawings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement