Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2024 / 11:22 PM / Updated at 8:18 AM

Ford agrees to pay $365M to settle import tax evasion scheme

By Darryl Coote
Ford displays the 2010 Transit Connect at the North American International Auto Show at the COBO Center on January 2010 in Detroit, Mich. On Monday, the Justice Department said Ford has entered into a settlement agreement over allegations that it misclassified certain Transit Connect vehicles in order to avoid paying higher tariffs. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Ford displays the 2010 Transit Connect at the North American International Auto Show at the COBO Center on January 2010 in Detroit, Mich. On Monday, the Justice Department said Ford has entered into a settlement agreement over allegations that it misclassified certain Transit Connect vehicles in order to avoid paying higher tariffs. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company has agreed to pay $365 million to resolve allegations that it conducted a multiyear scheme to import thousands of misclassified vehicles to avoid paying higher duties, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The Justice Department said Ford imported more than 160,000 Transit Connect vehicles into the United States from Turkey between April 2009 and August 2013.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accused Ford of misclassifying specific Transit Connect models as motor cars principally designed for the transport of people in order to pay a 2.5% duty rate instead of the 25% imposed on motor vehicles designed for the transport of goods.

The settlement agreement states that as part of the scheme, Ford allegedly installed "temporary, rear seats that were never intended to, and never would, be used to carry passengers" in certain Transit connect vehicles.

Related

In addition to "sham seats," prosecutors alleged that there were many other features that made clear the vehicles were never intended to principally transport passengers, including rear doors that were designed for cargo, rear seats with missing headrests and lumbar support as well as being covered in cheaper fabric than what covered the front seats.

Advertisement

There were also no cargo mats, side airbags, speakers, handholds or vents behind the front seats, according to prosecutors, who added that the back area consisted of an exposed metal floor.

After passing through customs, the vehicles were transported to a port processing facility where they were stripped of its rear seats and second-row seatbelts, among other modifications, the court document states.

"At all times Ford knew that the Transit Connect 6/7 vehicles were intended to be sold, and in fact were designed, offered marketed and sold, as cargo vehicles rather than passenger vehicles," the Justice Department alleged in the agreement.

Ford told UPI in a statement that it "strongly disagrees" with many of the Justice Department's characterizations and "admits no liability in this matter."

"But in the interest of moving on from this complex, decade-old dispute, we have agreed to settle the matter once and for all," it said.

The Justice Department described Monday's customs penalty settlement as one of the largest in history.

"When companies misclassify imports to avoid paying what they owe, they will be held accountable," Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said in a statement.

"Today's settlement is a victory for American taxpayers and for our efforts to combat trade fraud and ensure compliance with United States trade laws. Companies that attempt to evade customs duties with sham representations and workarounds will not be rewarded."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Airbnb bans indoor security cameras worldwide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Airbnb bans indoor security cameras worldwide
March 12 (UPI) -- Airbnb has announced it is banning the use of indoor security cameras in its listed units worldwide.
Biggest snowstorm of season may be headed for Denver
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biggest snowstorm of season may be headed for Denver
Forecasters expect the Colorado Rockies to be the site of another helping of heavy snow this week, with the potential for wintry weather and blizzard conditions to snarl travel.
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Boeing employee and whistleblower John Barnett, who raised concerns about quality control on the airplane manufacturer's production line, has been found dead of an apparent suicide.
U.S. sanctions expansive al-Shabaab money laundering, facilitator network
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions expansive al-Shabaab money laundering, facilitator network
March 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced sanctions Monday against a international network of money launderers and facilitators of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab terrorist organization.
Florida settles lawsuit over 'Don't Say Gay' law, as both sides claim 'major win'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida settles lawsuit over 'Don't Say Gay' law, as both sides claim 'major win'
March 11 (UPI) -- Florida settled a lawsuit Monday, over what critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, allowing students and teachers to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity, as long as it is not part of classroom instruction.
U.S. intelligence officials warn of global security threats during Senate hearing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. intelligence officials warn of global security threats during Senate hearing
March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence officials testified before a Senate committee Monday on the state of worldwide security threats to the United States, including artificial intelligence, election security and adversarial misinformation.
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
March 11 (UPI) -- Five people, including three children, were killed Monday in a fiery crash between a school bus and a semi-trailer truck in western Illinois, authorities said.
2 teens arrested in connection with mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 teens arrested in connection with mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop
March 11 (UPI) -- Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with last week's mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that left eight other teens injured, police and city officials announced Monday.
Choice, Wyndham Hotel chains end rocky $8 billion hostile takeover deal
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Choice, Wyndham Hotel chains end rocky $8 billion hostile takeover deal
March 11 (UPI) -- The months-long deal for Choice Hotels International to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts came to an end Monday as Choice executives stopped their planned $8 billion hostile takeover of the hotel chain.
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a $7.3 trillion budget proposal featuring significantly beefed-up spending for security at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as higher taxes aimed at profitable corporations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement