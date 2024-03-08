Advertisement
March 8, 2024 / 8:27 PM / Updated at 5:05 PM

Biden signs $460B spending bill into law averting government shutdown

Federal agencies will be funded through September

By Ehren Wynder
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $460 billion long-term spending plan into law after months of Congressional gridlock and fears that lawmakers would not be able to pass a bill in time to avert a partial government shutdown. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $460 billion long-term spending plan into law after months of Congressional gridlock and fears that lawmakers would not be able to pass a bill in time to avert a partial government shutdown. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the first of two long-term spending bills into law, ensuring the lights stay on in Washington after fears of a partial government shutdown.

The White House issued a statement saying Biden has signed the six-bill package, which totals $460 billion and will keep several federal agencies funded through the rest of the fiscal year.

In the statement, the White House thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers for their leadership in getting the bills through the House and Senate.

Senators approved the bill in a 75-22 vote Friday evening, sending it to Biden's desk. It will fund the the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Justice, Commerce, and Energy, among other offices.

The House approved the bill on Wednesday in a 339-85 vote.

"After months of hard work, we have good news for the country: Tonight the Senate has reached an agreement avoiding a shutdown on the first six funding bills," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. "We will keep important programs funded for moms and kids, for veterans, for the environment, for housing, and so much more."

The bill's passage in the Senate overcame dispute from Republicans demanding amendments on issues such as immigration. Any amendment would have sent the bill back to the House, with the lower chamber already gone for the weekend, all but guaranteeing a government shutdown.

Senators came to an agreement to vote on several amendments, none of which passed.

Republicans, however, touted some wins in the approved spending, including cuts to the FBI, Environmental Protection Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Democrats also enjoyed some victories, such as $7 billion for the WIC program, which grants nutrition assistance to mothers and children, as well as funding for rental assistance and the school lunch program.

Lawmakers still face a March 22 deadline for the remaining six full-year spending bills that would fund areas such as the departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services.

