March 9, 2024 / 3:14 PM

Police shoot, kill New Hampshire man suspected of vehicle theft

By Ehren Wynder

March 9 (UPI) -- Police have shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in Rochester, N.H., authorities said Saturday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that police shot and killed Joseph Russell, 36, after he drew a firearm when a police dog took him to the ground.

Rochester police officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers were searching for Russell in connection with multiple vehicle thefts Thursday night, the attorney general said.

Police believed Russell to be armed and dangerous, based on witness accounts.

Authorities were notified Friday that Russell was seen driving in Rochester. They intercepted him on Route 16 near the Gooseberry Circle neighborhood. He then abandoned his vehicle and ran from police into the neighborhood, Formella said.

Police found Russell walking in between houses, and he fled from them again. Officers claimed they told Russell repeatedly to stop and surrender. When he did not, a state police trooper released a K-9, which brought Russell to the ground.

Officers then claimed they saw Russell draw a firearm, at which point two troopers drew their guns and fired at Russell. He died at the scene.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting. Russell's autopsy is scheduled for Saturday. The AG's office said the identities of the troopers who fired at Russell will be disclosed after formal interviews.

