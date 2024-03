U.S. Marines' MV-22 Ospreys were given clearance to fly again Friday after a deadly crash late last year. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon cleared the V-22 Osprey to fly again on Friday after they had been under scrutiny since a November crash near Japan that killed eight U.S. servicemembers. A preliminary Air Force investigation identified a material failure in a V-22 component, leading to the grounding of all V-22s on Dec. 6. During the grounding, the Pentagon formulated mitigation controls that eventually led to the hybrid aircraft's return to service. Advertisement

Those controls include changes in maintenance and procedures with the Navy, Marines and Air Force, which all use the aircraft, implementing their own return-to-use plans.

"In concert with the ongoing investigation, [Naval Air Systems] has diligently worked with the USAF-led investigation to identify the material failure that led to the mishap," Naval Air Systems said in a statement.

"Close coordination among key senior leaders across the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force has been paramount in formulating the comprehensive review and return to the flight plan, and this collaboration will continue."

The V-22 crashed off the shore of Yakushima in Japan in November. Japanese officials had also called for the grounding of the aircraft before the Pentagon took action in December.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, had demanded safety information on the V-22 from the Pentagon. He said in a letter in December that while the aircraft remains an asset, it is riddled with safety concerns.

The V-22 Osprey can land takeoff like a helicopter but can fly like a fixed-wing airplane. It can transport up to 24 special force members faster and further than any conventional helicopter.