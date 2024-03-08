1 of 5 | Expelled former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., smiles for a photo as he sits with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as they wait for President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Amid the speech, Santos announced that he was running for Congress again. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Former congressman and noted fabulist George Santos announced Thursday night that he was running for Congress, about three months after he was expelled from the House of Representatives. Santos made the surprise announcement online during President Joe Biden's State of the Union, stating he was challenging Republican Rep. Nick LaLota for New York's 1st congressional district. Advertisement

His campaign, Santos for Congress, supported his announcement by filing documents with the Federal Elections Commission.

"Tonight, I want to announce that I will be retuning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1," Santos said in a statement on X.

"I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country."

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted to expelled Santos, who represented New York's 3rd congressional district, in early December as he faced nearly two dozen federal charges and after a House ethics committee found "substantial evidence" that he committed fraud.

He has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges of wire fraud, false statements, falsifying records, identity theft and access device fraud as he was accused of participating in a credit card scheme that repeatedly charged the accounts of campaign contributors.

LaLota was a lead supporter in the efforts to investigate Santos and of his explosion.

In his statement Thursday night, Santos attacked the incumbent.

"New York hasn't had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like @nicklalota. He is a willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain," Santo said.

RINO is an acronym meaning Republican In Name Only.

LaLota responded to the announcement by stating that he "led the charge" to expel Santos in order to raise the stand of Congress "and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable."

"If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in," he said on X.

Prior to the announcement and ahead of Biden's speech, Santo was photographed by UPI in the Capitol speaking with former Republican colleagues Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

According to the Congressional Research Service, former House members maintain access to the floor as well as other House facilities.