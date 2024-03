Two new studies point toward a growing gluten-free food market across the world, which is expected to expand by more than $5 billion over the next five years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Two new studies point toward a growing gluten-free food market across the world, which is expected to expand by more than $5 billion over the next five years. According to Global Market Insights Inc., the gluten-free food market is projected to reach $27.8 billion by 2032. Advertisement

Over the past five years, gluten-free foods have been adopted by major producers like Conagra Brands, General Mills Inc. and WK Kellogg Co., joining smaller niche food manufacturers like True Foods, Glutafin and Enjoy Life Foods.

With more retailers stocking diverse gluten-free options and consumers with gluten sensitivities, the trend also is pushing consumer preference, the Global Market Insight report said.

According to Technavio's study released Thursday, North America will contribute 47% to the growth of the gluten-free food market over the next five years, driven by a growing awareness of health conditions such as celiac disease, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. People suffering from irritable bowel syndrome have also found relief in gluten-free diets.

According to previous Technavio studies, the gluten-free bakery market size is estimated to increase by $1.326 million by 2027. Additionally, the global gluten-free pizza crust market size is projected to increase by 9.25% between 2022 and 2027.

Advertisement